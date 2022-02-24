The Scoop - Thursday February 24, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

2021-22 Tracking Pages: Our pages tracking the hires across college football are now live.

OC TRACKER - DC TRACKER

ScoutSmart: Find recruits that will fit and stay.

UNLV: Source tells FootballScoop that Utah State assistant director of player personnel Ethan Russo is the new director of player personnel for the Rebels.

Idaho (FCS): Idaho is looking to hire a quality control assistant working primarily with Recruiting Operations. Experience with JumpForward, Photoshop, DVSport, and Microsoft Office programs are a priority. Candidates will be responsible for managing prospect databases and data, designing recruiting graphics, along with other duties assigned by Recruiting Coordinator and Head Coach. Compensation: $8,000 stipend position, with no housing, meals, or benefits provided. Interested candidates send Cover Letter & Resume to vandalfootball@uidaho.edu . No phone calls, please.

UNLV: Cal outside linebackers coach Keith Heyward is expected to become the new defensive coordinator at UNLV, Bruce Feldman tweets this morning. We can confirm the hire. Heyward previously worked with UNLV head coach Marcus Arroyo at Oregon, where Heyward served as co-defensive coordinator. Yesterday, we shared that UNLV is hiring their new offensive coordinator from the Raiders' staff.

Eastern Kentucky (FCS): Eastern Kentucky is seeking candidates for a newly created, full-time Director of Football Recruiting Operations position. The position in Walt Wells’ Colonels program includes competjtive pay and full-time benefits. Send resumes/inquiries to: garry.mcpeek@eku.edu



Webber International (NAIA): Webber International University is seeking candidates for a wide receivers coach. This position will have a recruiting area in Florida, will be responsible for their position group both on the field and academically, and have various other responsibilities assigned by the Head Coach and Offensive Coordinator. This will be a full-time position with benefits paying $18K / Year with no housing or meals. Interested candidates should be of high character, have a strong work ethic, and be passionate about the profession. Interested candidates can email their cover letter, resume, and any reference material to offensive coordinator DJ Croley at croleydj@webber.edu No phone calls.

Limestone (D-II): The program has announced a head coaching change.

College of the Sequoias (JC - CA): College of the Sequoias football, continuing an impressive rebuilding under coach Travis Burkett with an increased commitment to the program, has multiple opportunities to join the Giants’ staff. From a full-time standpoint, COS is seeking an assistant football coach who also can teach physical education/health at COS. The position, between the teaching salary and football stipend, can be up to a six-figure position. Burkett is seeking “the best all-around, three-phase coach, recruiter and player development” candidate. Full description and a link to apply can be found via this link. Additionally, the Giants have opening for a volunteer/small stipend running backs coach to assistant with their offense. Interested candidates can email TravisB@cos.edu.

Texas A&M: Louie Addazio, who had accepted the offensive line job at Nevada this off seasons after two seasons as the offensive line coach at Colorado State, is now expected to join the Texas A&M staff.

Rutgers: Sources tell FootballScoop that some changes are in store for the Rutgers offensive staff.

Clarion (D-II - PA): Clarion University is accepting applications for unpaid quality control interns on offense and defense. This position will assist the coaching staff with day-to-day operations including film breakdown, game-planning, strong possibility of on-field coaching responsibilities, scouting, and recruiting. This is a VOLUNTEER position with no stipend or housing. Interested applicants should send an email with resume and references to aguptel@clarion.edu.

FBS STAFF TRACKER

AKRON - COLORADO STATE - DUKE - FIU - FLORIDA - FRESNO STATE - GEORGIA SOUTHERN - HAWAII - LOUISIANA - LA TECH - LSU - MIAMI - NEVADA - NEW MEXICO STATE - NOTRE DAME - OKLAHOMA - OREGON - SMU - TCU - TEMPLE - TEXAS TECH - TROY - UCONN - UMASS - USC - VIRGINIA - VIRGINIA TECH - WASHINGTON - WASHINGTON STATE

NFL STAFF TRACKER

BEARS - BRONCOS - DOLPHINS - GIANTS - JAGUARS - RAIDERS - TEXANS - VIKINGS

2021-22 Head Coaching Change Page: Keep track of all the NFL and college head coaching movement via this tracking page.

Yesterday's Scoop Page: Here's the link to Yesterday's Scoop. You can always get to yesterday's scoop (or any other day) by scrolling down and clicking the appropriate image / link.