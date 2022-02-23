The Scoop - Wednesday February 23, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Winona State (D-II - MN): The program has announced the additions of Southern Illinois (FCS) offensive line coach Trevor Olson (OL), and former Northern Illinois assistant Pete Menage and Northern Illinois defensive line assistant Justin Bailey as assistant coaches.

Rutgers: MidAmerica Nazarene (NAIA - KS) director of operations Sydney Ulrich has accepted the recruiting operations coordinator role at Rutgers.

Baltimore Ravens: Zach Orr, who spent last season with the Jaguars, is joining the staff as inside linebackers coach, Mike Garafolo tweets.

Nicholls State (FCS): Kyle Skierski, the co-offensive coordinator / offensive line coach at West Georgia (D-II), has been named offensive line coach, per source.

UCLA: Former Colorado offensive coordinator Darrin Chiaverini is joining the staff as an offensive analyst, Adam Rittenberg shares.

Glenville State (D-II - WV): Kennedy Cook has joined the program as offensive line coach. Cook spent the last few years as an offensive graduate assistant at Ohio State.

Butler (FCS - IN): Matt Alderfer, who just wrapped up his playing career as a tight end at NC State, has joined the staff as tight ends coach.

Indianapolis Colts: Bowling Green linebackers coach Cato June is leaving to become the assistant linebackers coach with the Colts, Pete Thamel shares. June helped lead the Colts to a Super Bowl XLI championship.

Campbell (FCS - NC): Defensive line coach Damien Adams, who is in his tenth year on staff, and defensive backs coach Reggie Howard have been named co-defensive coordinators.

Missouri Valley (NAIA – MO): Missouri Valley College, located in Marshall, MO is seeking applicants for a graduate assistant coach working with the defensive side of the football. Compensation includes room, board, and tuition (no stipend). Position responsibilities include assisting with a varsity defensive position group and managing a JV position group on your own (will determine the position based off of applicants experience), assisting with aspects of special teams, utilizing video editing (HUDL), managing a recruiting area, monitoring academic progress, and other duties assigned by the Head Coach. Ideally looking for someone available for spring practice. All interested and qualified applicants should email a resume and at least 3 references to Defensive Coordinator Luke Jaicks at jaicksl@moval.edu. No phone calls please.

West Virginia Tech (NAIA): After over a decade without football, West Virginia Tech says they're bringing it back.

Rhode Island (FCS - RI): Rhode Island is seeking an offensive quality control coach. This is strictly a VOLUNTEER position; there is no compensation, housing or benefits with occasional meals. If interested, please email a resume and references to Assistant Football Coach Tyler Loftus at tloftus@uri.edu.



NCAA: The NCAA could allow FBS teams to hold joint practices starting this August.

Wisconsin: The program has announced the addition of Bill Sheridan as inside linebackers coach, and Bob Bostad’s return to offensive line duties after coaching on the defensive side of the ball last season. Sheridan is a former NFL defensive coordinator with the Giants and Bucs. Also, tight ends coach Mickey Turner will oversee the Badgers recruiting.

Memphis: Memphis is bolstering its recruiting department with a former Group of 5 recruiting director, sources tell FootballScoop.

McKendree (D-II - IL): McKendree University is seeking applicants for a Graduate Assistant for the for the skills position (WRs / RBs / TEs). Benefits like tuition and a small stipend are given. Interested candidates should forward their resume to Eric Bergman at embergman@mckendree.edu. No phone calls please.

Army: After a 9-win season another bowl appearance, Jeff Monken had to again rebuild his staff and those moves are now virtually complete, sources tell FootballScoop.

