The Scoop - Tuesday February 22, 2022

TCU: Per source, Matthew Oubre has joined the TCU staff as an offensive graduate assistant working with the offensive line. Oubre spent the past year as the offensive line coach at Texas A&M Kingsville (D-II).

Delta State (D-II - MS): Delta State is currently seeking qualified candidates for TWO Graduate Assistant Openings on the offensive side of the ball, working with RB/TE’s and the Offensive Line. Experience playing and or coaching one of these positions is preferred but not required. Responsibilities include assisting position coach with practice and meetings, academic monitoring, designated recruiting area, equipment, film, opponent break down, scout teams, and any other task assigned by the Head Football Coach. Review of applicants will begin immediately until both positions have been filled. Please e-mail a copy of your resume and references to offensive coordinator Jonathan Fletcher at jfletcher@deltastate.edu.

Lafayette College (FCS - PA): Lafayette College has openings for 2 Quality Control positions on staff (1 Offense, 1 Defense). These are VOLUNTEER positions. Job responsibilities will include assisting the coaching staff with film breakdown, game-planning, recruiting, and other duties as assigned. All interested applicants should email their resume and references to football@lafayette.edu.

Colonial Athletic Association (FCS): The CAA on Tuesday officially welcomed North Carolina A&T, pushing the conference to 14 football-playing members effective July 1, 2023.

North Carolina Central (FCS): North Carolina Central University (FCS) is looking for an FBS or FCS opponent to fill an open date on 9/17 on the 2022 schedule. If interested please contact Associate A.D. George Smith at Gsmith@nccu.edu.

Denver Broncos: Andrew Carter, who spent the last two seasons as a graduate assistant on the Kansas staff, has been named a defensive quality control coach.

Navy: Ken Nuimatalolo has announced a few moves on his staff, including the additions of Wake Forest assistant special teams coordinator / nickels coach Ryan Crawford as safeties coach and Hyde Park HS (Austin, TX) head coach and former longtime Air Force assistant Chuck Petersen as an offensive assistant. Also, nose guards / defensive tackles coach Jerrick Hall has added defensive ends to his duties and will now oversee the entire defensive line unit, Joe Cniglio will move from defensive assistant to coaching the strikers and raiders, Va'a Niumatalolo is moving from offensive assistant to defensive analyst and assistant director of football operations, and defensive coordinator Brian Newberry will oversee the entire defense and not coach a specific position.

New Orleans Breakers (USFL): Veteran college offensive coordinator Noel Mazzone will be the team's offensive coordinator, per reports. Mazzone has previously held the offensive coordinator title at UCLA, Arizona, Texas A&M, Arizona State, Auburn, Ole Miss, and Oregon State.

Memphis: Memphis is bolstering its recruiting department with a former Group of 5 recruiting director, sources tell FootballScoop.

UW-Eau Claire (D-III): UW-Eau Claire is currently seeking a Graduate Assistant position working on the offensive side with either Tight Ends or Running Backs. Experience playing and coaching these positions are preferred. Responsibilities include all aspects of the football program, including but not limited to, managing all film operations and student managers for practice and competitions, practice organization, recruiting, student athlete development, and other duties assigned by the Head Football Coach. This position will pay $1,000 per month and includes on-campus apartment style housing. Minority candidates are encouraged to apply. Interested applicants should send their resume and references to head coach Wesley Beschorner at beschowp@uwec.edu.

Cincinnati: Luke Fickell's extension is now official.

The College of New Jersey (D-III): TCNJ is hiring football graduate assistants that report to the Head Coach. Primary responsibilities include coaching, individual skill development, team development, game planning, education and leadership of student-athletes. Employment contingent upon acceptance into a TCNJ graduate school program. Compensation includes partial tuition waiver and a small stipend. Send resume, cover letter and three references to Miles Smith: smithmil@tcnj.edu.

Dakota State (NAIA - SD): Dakota State University, NAIA, Madison, SD: Dakota University Football is looking to hire a defensive volunteer assistant to work directly with the defensive line. This position will have full-time responsibilities of coaching, grading, and evaluating the defensive line, working directly with the defensive coordinator on weekly practice plans, install, and playbook updates, a recruiting area, as well as all other duties assigned by the head coach. Having any high school or college playing experience, or high school or college coaching experience, in any position is acceptable. All interested applicants must email a cover letter, resume, and a minimum of 3 professional references to head coach Josh Anderson at josh.anderson@dsu.edu

Northwood (D-II - MI): Kyle Artinian, who coached the defensive backs at Cornell College (D-III - IA) last fall, has accepted the defensive backs job at Northwood, per source.

UT-Chattanooga (FCS): UT-Chattanooga is looking to hire a director of football operations. Under the direction of the Head Coach, the Director of Football Operations executes all operational matters relating to the football program, student-athletes, and coaching staff. The Director manages the budget for the football program and handles the daily operating functions within the program; assists with on-campus recruiting events; serves as a point of contact for facilities and event management; fulfills procurement card holder policy and procedures; and is responsible for organizing, budgeting, and coordinating team travel. Ideal candidate will have knowledge of ARMS and Teamworks softwares. Review of applications will begin March 4, 2022, and continue until the position is filled. Applications received by this date will receive priority consideration. Please include a cover letter and resume as attachments for consideration. Please reference the correct position and institution in the cover letter. Preferred Qualifications: Two to three years of direct experience in Division 1 college football at the FCS level is preferred. Interested candidates can apply via this link.

Florida A&M (FCS): Florida A&M is seeking individuals for running backs and video coordinator on its coaching staff. Both are restricted earning positions. Interested individuals should send their resumes to LaTroy Johnson, Asst. AD for Football Ops, at latroy.johnson@famu.edu

Army: After a 9-win season another bowl appearance, Jeff Monken had to again rebuild his staff and those moves are now virtually complete, sources tell FootballScoop.

Northeastern Oklahoma A&M (JC): NEO A&M College is looking to hire a full-time Defensive Back Coach. This position is an Assistant Coach/Dorm Director of Football. This position will assist heavily on academics and defensive data input. This position will also assist with team discipline, strength & conditioning, recruiting, film duties, practice planning, equipment, on field coaching, study hall, and any other duties assigned by the head coach or coordinator will be tied in with this position. This position will live in the dorm, and oversee football players in the dorm. Compensation for this position includes: 20k stipend, room, meals, and benefits. Those who are interested please send resumes to NEOfootball@neo.edu with the subject “Potential Coaching Candidate” followed by your name. Evaluations for this position will start immediately.

Oregon State: Cole Moore is the new director of player personnel for the Beavers. He previously served as assistant director of player personnel at Texas.

Tiffin (D-II - OH): Tiffin University Football is looking to hire an offensive graduate assistant to work directly with the quarterbacks. This position includes a tuition waiver and monthly stipend. Knowledge of Visio, Hudl and Photoshop is a plus. Candidates will be responsible for working with the quarterbacks / film breakdown / data entry and all other duties assigned by the head coach. Receipt of this position is predicated upon acceptance into a Tiffin University graduate school program. All interested applicants must send a cover letter, resume and minimum 3 professional references to head coach Cris Reisert at tuemployment@tiffin.edu.

Eastern Kentucky (FCS): Eastern Kentucky is accepting applications/ resumès for a key offensive line quality control position that will work closely with the entire offensive staff as well as head coach Walt Wells, a former Power 5 OL coach who works closely with the unit. Interested applicants should email garry.mcpeek@eku.edu.

Texas Tech: To fill the void created by running backs coach DeAndre Smith taking an NFL job, Joey McGuire is moving an assistant to offense and hiring former Vanderbilt D-line coach CJ Ah You to coach outside linebackers, sources tell FootballScoop.

Northwood (D-II - MI): Damien Ross is the new wide receivers coach at Northwood University. He spent the past three seasons at Missouri &ST (D-II).

Western Michigan: Adam Rittenberg shares that Donald Celiscar is joining the staff as corners coach. He’s a former All-MAC cornerback for WMU who has made stops at Minnesota, Montana State-Northern (NAIA) and most recently Lake Erie (D-II - OH), where he was defensive coordinator and secondary coach.

LA Rams: Kentucky offensive coordinator Liam Coen will be the new Rams' coordinator, per a report. More here.

Central Michigan: Former Idaho head coach Paul Petrino is reportedly expected to become Jim McElwain's new offensive coordinator. More on the hire of the veteran play caller with SEC and Big Ten experience here.

Offensive Coordinator Tracker: Nearly half of major college football will have a new offensive coordinator in 2022, with a total of 62 changes to date.

Las Vegas Raiders: Tom Pelissero tweets that the Raiders are expected to hire Kennedy Polamalu, who spent the past five seasons with the Vikings, as their running backs coach.

Texas: Former FAU receivers coach Joey Thomas, a former high school head coach in the Pacific Northwest, has joined the Texas staff as a defensive analyst, Brandon Huffman shares.

New Orleans Saints: Tennessee wide receivers coach Kodi Burns is expected to join the Saints staff, sources tell FootballScoop.

Appalachian State: Central Michigan offensive coordinator / quarterbacks coach Kevin Barbay has reportedly accepted the offensive coordinator job at App State.

Oklahoma State: Appalachian State offensive quality control coach Tim Sanders has accepted a position on the Oklahoma State staff.

Chaffey (JC - CA): Chaffey College is looking to hire a Defensive assistant position, preference will be given to those with experience in the back 7, however we are looking for the best fit. There is a stipend of $9,500 for the position, no housing, meals or benefits. Applicants with a MA-Kinesiology or related field have potential for additional income. Responsibilities include recruiting your position and an assigned area, helping with the matriculation process for your position group, position meetings, assisting with special teams, assisting with weekly game planning, film breakdown and data entry (HUDL), and other duties assigned by the head coach and coordinator. Coaching experience/collegiate playing experience prefered, but not required. Minority candidates are encouraged to apply. Review of candidates will begin immediately. Please send a cover letter, resume, and professional references to Assistant Head Coach / Defensive Coordinator David Slover at david.slover@chaffey.edu. No phone calls please.

Alabama: Nick Saban has heard your retirement rumors and asks, "Retire from what?"



Georgia: Associate head coach / offensive line coach Matt Luke has stepped down after two seasons.

Houston Texans: Lovie Smith has announced his completed Houston Texans staff, and Lovie will continue to call the defense.

Mississippi Delta CC (JC): Karl Morgan has been named interim head coach. He steps in after Torenzo Quinn, who had been serving as interim head coach, left to join Cedric Thomas at Alcorn State (FCS).

NFHS: A number of rule changes are coming to the high school level, one of which will finally allow quarterbacks to throw the ball away and another that may impact coaching decisions at the end of each half. More on a few of the more impactful proposals that were approved here.

