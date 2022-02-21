The Scoop - Monday February 21, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

2021-22 Tracking Pages: Our pages tracking the hires across college football are now live.

OC TRACKER - DC TRACKER

Central Michigan: Former Idaho head coach Paul Petrino is reportedly expected to become Jim McElwain's new offensive coordinator. More on the hire of the veteran play caller with SEC and Big Ten experience here.

Appalachian State: Central Michigan offensive coordinator / quarterbacks coach Kevin Barbay has reportedly accepted the offensive coordinator job at App State.

LA Rams: Kentucky offensive coordinator Liam Coen will be the new Rams' coordinator, per a report. More here.

Marshall: Pittsburgh deputy athletic director Christian Spears will be the new athletic director for the Thundering Herd, per multiple reports.

Western Carolina (FCS): Chris Norris, who spent the last five seasons on the Oregon staff as a special teams analyst, is set to be hired as the special teams coordinator at Western Carolina, Matt Zenitz tweets this morning.

New Orleans Saints: Tennessee wide receivers coach Kodi Burns is expected to join the Saints staff, sources tell FootballScoop.

Las Vegas Raiders: Shaun Herock is joining the organization as a personnel advisor. Herock previously worked with the team as director of college scouting from 2012-18 before a stint as the team's interim in his final season.

Hawaii: The University of Hawaii has added Chima Chindah to the staff as a defensive intern, per source. Coach Chindah’s last stop was at Reedley College (JC - CA) in 2019, where he coached the secondary and helped guide the team to a 10-1 season and conference championship.

South Dakota State (FCS): John Stiegelmeier has completed his staff with the additions of Josh Davis (WRs / pass game coordinator), Jesse Bobbit (safeties) and Chris Meyers (TEs). Davis returns to the program he previously coached the receivers at from 2009-15 after spending six seasons as the offensive coordinator at Northwestern College (NAIA - IA), Bobbitt is a former Jackrabbits linebacker who spent the last two seasons as a defensive graduate assistant at Washington State, and Meyers served as the offensive line graduate assistant at Oklahoma State the last few seasons.

Tulane: Favian Upshaw has joined the program as an offensive analyst. Upshaw spent last season as the running backs coach at Georgia State.

San Diego State: Dixie State (FCS - UT) defensive coordinator Justin Ena is expected to fill the defensive line coaching opening on the SDSU staff, Bruce Feldman shares. Ena previously served as the defensive coordinator at Utah State and has also coached linebackers at Utah.

Miami: Charlie Strong is back in college football.

Franklin Pierce (D-II - NH): Zach McBride, who previously coached the quarterbacks at Western New Mexico (D-II), has joined the program as quarterbacks coach.

Delaware State (FCS): Delaware State is looking to hire a quarterbacks coach. Apply and learn more about the job via this link.

Northern Colorado (FCS): The University of Northern Colorado is accepting applications for an unpaid Football Operations Intern. This position will work directly with the Director of Football Operations to coordinate and support all aspects of the UNC Football program, which include: arranging and coordinating team travel, meals and other team activities; performing administrative responsibilities to support the program on a day to day basis (monitoring budgets, managing the football roster, etc.); interfacing with the Head Coach, Coordinators, Assistant Coaches and all other University personnel regarding football matters and procedures. Interested applications should send an email with a resume to Kathleen.Messier@unco.edu. Evaluations for this position will start immediately.

Ottawa University Arizona (NAIA - AZ): Ottawa University Arizona is in search of a game for the upcoming 2022 season. Dates available are August 27, October 15, and October 29. Would prefer to play on Thursday, August 25 if possible. If interested please reach out to Head Coach Mike Nesbitt at mike.nesbitt@ottawa.edu.

Edward Waters (D-II - FL): Edward Waters University is looking for an FCS or Div 2 opponent to fill open dates either on 9/17 or 10/15 of 2022 schedule. We are willing to travel with guarantee. Would also consider home and home series. If interested please contact Head Coach Toriano Morgan (T.Morgan@ewc.edu)

Cleveland Browns: Per source, Cal Poly (FCS) corners coach Jeff Anderson has taken a defensive quality control job with Browns. Anderson previously was a graduate assistant at San Jose state and Northern Colorado (FCS).

Kansas: Oscar Rodriguez Jr., who spent the last three seasons on the defensive staff at Akron including the last three games as the interim head coach of the Zips, is expected to join Lance Leipold's staff as a defensive analyst.

Minnesota Vikings: Rams passing game coordinator Wes Phillips will be the Vikings new offensive coordinator, Ian Rapoport shares.

LA Rams: After having some options this off season, the Rams are expecting assistant head coach / running backs coach Thomas Brown to return to the staff as will assistant quarterbacks coach Zac Robinson with a "better title" Ian Rapoport shares.

Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology (JC - PA): Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology in Lancaster, PA is seeking 2 football coaches (a defensive and an offensive position coach). If interested, for details, please contact Coach Dennis Iezzi at iezzi@stevenscollege.edu.

FBS STAFF TRACKER

AKRON - COLORADO STATE - DUKE - FIU - FLORIDA - FRESNO STATE - GEORGIA SOUTHERN - HAWAII - LOUISIANA - LA TECH - LSU - MIAMI - NEVADA - NEW MEXICO STATE - NOTRE DAME - OKLAHOMA - OREGON - SMU - TCU - TEMPLE - TEXAS TECH - TROY - UCONN - UMASS - USC - VIRGINIA - VIRGINIA TECH - WASHINGTON - WASHINGTON STATE

NFL STAFF TRACKER

BEARS - BRONCOS - DOLPHINS - GIANTS - JAGUARS - RAIDERS - TEXANS - VIKINGS

2021-22 Head Coaching Change Page: Keep track of all the NFL and college head coaching movement via this tracking page.

Yesterday's Scoop Page: Here's the link to Yesterday's Scoop. You can always get to yesterday's scoop (or any other day) by scrolling down and clicking the appropriate image / link.