The Scoop - Saturday February 19, 2022

Cincinnati Bengals: 49ers senior defensive assistant James Bettcher is expected to join the staff as linebackers coach, Ian Rapoport shares. He would fill the role of Al Golden, who left to become the defensive coordinator at Notre Dame.

Minnesota Vikings: LA Chargers receivers coach Chris Beatty is interviewing for the Vikings offensive coordinator job today, per multiple reports.

Los Angeles Rams: The Rams are hiring Jeremy Springer as assistant special teams coordinator Pete Thamel shares. Springer had recently accepted the special teams coordinator job at Ole Miss.

Miami: Charlie Strong is back in the college game.

Ithaca (D-III - NY): Michael Toerper has named head coach at Ithaca College. Toerper, who is no stranger to the IC program, served as the defensive coordinator for the Bombers from 2017-19 before departing to become the safeties coach at Holy Cross (FCS) for the past two seasons.

Oregon: Auburn defensive backs graduate assistant Brent Jackson is headed to Oregon in the same capacity. Jackson has previous stops at Illinois and Louisiana.

Nick Saban: While sharing the tragic story of Henry Ruggs, Nick Saban delivers a powerful message on leadership and why people are as apprehensive as ever to take on leadership roles.

South Carolina: South Carolina doled out raises to most of Shane Beamer's assistants.

Mississippi State: Per source, Warren May is joining the program as Director of Football Content and Strategy. He most recently served on staff at Auburn, and also has stops at Austin Peay, Mercer (FCS - GA), and Troy.

College Football Playoff: The College Football Playoff has announced that they will stay at four teams...for now.

Georgia: Georgia is filling its secondary role with one of the top assistants in the Big Ten.

Laney (JC - Oakland, CA): Laney College is looking for a video coordinator intern. Our last video coordinator recently took a position with Sacramento State football so the position has become available. No experience is required, although it is preferred. Please email adamkadourhe@gmail.com if interested.

