The Scoop - Friday February 18, 2022

Please join us in praying for the family of long-time coach Jim Collins. Coach Collins' grandson Bryant McDermott died Sunday following a tragic accident. We know many of Coach Collins' friends and colleagues from his time coaching at Duke, Florida, and elsewhere will be joining us in praying for the Collins and McDermott families. Bryant clearly was a special young man.

Auburn: Wide receivers coach Eric Kiesau has been promoted to offensive coordinator and defensive analyst Roc Bellatoni will be edge linebackers coach and special teams coordinator.

Ole Miss: Lane Kiffin has added Michigan director of recruiting Aashon Larkins to their off-field staff in Oxford, Matt Zenitz tweets.

Arizona State: Per source, longtime NFL scout Dave Boller is joining Arizona State’s recruiting department. Boller previously served as the Director of On-Campus Recruiting at Louisville and Director of Player Personnel at Syracuse.

Minnesota: Corners coach Paul Haynes has been promoted to co-defensive coordinator.

Citrus College (CC - CA): Interim head coach Brandon Hayashi has been named the full-time head coach.

Mercer University’s Joel Taylor (DC) Moved to 3-High Spacing, Then Jumped 40 Spots in Total Defense: Teaching route distribution in Drop 8 coverage is easy, how you’re fitting a potential five-man box in the run game is where you earn your money as a coordinator. So, when Mercer University (GA) defensive coordinator Joel Taylor transitioned from quarters fits to 3-High spacing fits this season, he wanted to adapt some carryover from two-high quarters fits instead of selling out purely into 8-man run fits. He did this by teaching a simple “load box” vs. “bump box” scenario based on the offensive formation. The Bears used Drop 8 coverage on over 20% of snaps this season- including on early downs- and improved from 60th to 20th in total defense at the FCS level. Coach Taylor explains how he uses these two principles to defend open and closed formation run game: Read the story here.

Miami Dolphins: The team has added Pat Surtain to the staff as a defensive assistant, per multiple reports.

Washington Commanders: Tight ends coach Pete Hoener has decided to retire, the organization has announced. Also, Tom Pelissero shares that Juan Castillo will join the franchise as his replacement. Castillo most recently served as the Bears offensive line coach.

Maryland: As expected, Maryland has now announced special teams analyst James Thomas Jr. as their new special teams coordinator. He replaces Ron Zook, who recently decided to step down.

Union (D-III - NY): Union College is accepting applications for a defensive part time Assistant Football Coaching position. Responsibilities include assisting the head coach in all aspects of a highly competitive Division III football program, including but not limited to: coaching your own position, recruitment of qualified and competitive student-athletes in your assigned area, student-athlete development, ensuring academic success of student-athletes, practice and game film breakdown (HUDL). In addition the individual will serve as an assistant within Fraternity and Sorority Life. Qualifications: A Bachelor’s degree is required. Previous coaching and/or playing experience at the college level preferred. Review of applications will begin immediately and continue until position is filled. Only online applications will be accepted. Please find the ad for this position via this link, and follow the submission instructions. Union College is an equal opportunity employer and strongly committed to student and workforce diversity.

College Football Playoff: The College Football Playoff has announced that they will stay at four teams...for now.

FAU: In addition to coaching the tight ends, sources share that former Georgia Southern head coach Chad Lunsford will also serve as special teams coordinator at FAU.

NFL: Roger Goodell is negotiating a new contract to remain the league's commissioner, according to Sports Business Journal. Goodell, 63, has run the league office since 2006. He reportedly banked $63.9 million in each of the past two years.

Georgia: Georgia is filling its secondary role with one of the top assistants in the Big Ten.

Hope (D-III - MI): Offensive line coach Hunter Thompson has added the title of recruiting coordinator.

Samford (FCS - AL): Samford football is seeking to two unpaid volunteers (one to work with the offensive staff and one with the defensive staff). Both spots have the potential to be countable / on field coaches. Please contact

Ckoch3@samford.edu for more information.

Sioux Falls (D-II): Per source, former Waldorf (NAIA - IA) offensive coordinator Brody Rohach has accepted quarterbacks job.

Adrian (D-III - MI): Ron Shiels has joined the program as defensive coordinator. Shiels previously served as an assistant with the program from 2004-09 and has spent the last several seasons as the defensive coordinator at Siena Heights (NAIA - MI).

Nick Saban: While sharing the tragic story of Henry Ruggs, Nick Saban delivers a powerful message on leadership and why people are as apprehensive as ever to take on leadership roles.

Holy Cross (FCS): Kyle Barnes, the Nickels coach at Sacred Heart (FCS - CT) has accepted the corners job, per source.

Austin Peay (FCS - TN): Austin Peay State University is looking to hire a Video Coordinator. Qualifications include (1) Experience working in college football; (2) Experience working with XOS; (3) Experience in leadership roles; (4) Strong communication skills. Responsibilities will include overseeing the day-to-day operations of Austin Peay Football audio/video needs, coordinating film for practice and games, film upload and breakdown, audio/visual setup as necessary in meeting rooms. As well as training and supervising a team of students to effectively film practice and games. Other responsibilities include performing routine maintenance on video equipment while effectively communicating needs within the video department. Interested applicants should e-mail a cover letter, resume, and three professional references to Director of Football Operations, Robbie Matos at matosr@apsu.edu.

Alabama: In hiring four new assistants, Nick Saban has crossed a milestone few coaches ever reach.

Michigan: New buyout and salary details for Jim Harbaugh's new deal at Michigan.

Notre Dame: How Notre Dame's new director of recruiting, Chad Bowden, let the Fighting Irish's dogs out.

VMI (FCS): Greg Wood has joined VMI as their specialists coach. Wood served as Minnesota’s special teams quality control coach last season and Akron’s special teams quality control coach the year prior.

Minnesota Vikings: Kevin O'Connel is starting to assemble his staff in Minnesota. Here's who he has landed so far.

Marietta (D-III - OH): Marietta College is seeking applications for a full-time coaching position (DB’s). Playing or coaching experience at the collegiate level is preferred. Responsibilities will include: on field coaching, practice, and game preparation, on road recruiting, video editing (Hudl), academic support, and other duties as assigned by Head Football coach and Athletic Director. Candidates with experience creating Graphic’s are encouraged to apply. Resume, Cover Letter, and professional references to zf003@marietta.edu.

Jacksonville Jaguars: Doug Pederson has completed his staff in Jacksonville with the addition of Bears assistant receivers coach Chris Jackson as his receivers coach. Take a look at the completed staff via the Jaguars Staff Tracker page.

