The Scoop - Thursday February 17, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

2021-22 Tracking Pages: Our pages tracking the hires across college football are now live.

OC TRACKER - DC TRACKER

ScoutSmart: Find recruits that fit your program.

Sam Houston (FCS - TX): Sam Houston Football is seeking qualified applicants for a defensive graduate assistant coach. Must be able to be admitted into graduate school for the Fall 2022 semester. Interested candidates please email resume and references to shsufootballops@gmail.com. Must include “Defensive GA” in the Subject line. No phone calls please.

Ole Miss: Western Kentucky defensive coordinator Maurice Crum is expected to join the staff in a co-coordinator role, sources tell FootballScoop. More here.

Alabama: Sources tell FootballScoop Nick Saban is adding Derek Dooley to the staff.

Johns Hopkins (D-III – MD): Johns Hopkins University seeks an defensive assistant football coach. Preferred candidates will have prior experience playing or coaching. Candidates will be responsible for coaching their own position group (DB or LB), recruiting in a specific area, film editing/breakdown (HUDL), some social media/graphics and all other duties assigned by the head football coach. A Bachelor’s degree and valid driver’s license is required. Salary will depend on experience and includes some meals. No housing/other benefits. This is a 10-month position. Interested candidates should e-mail resume and references to greg.chimera@jhu.edu.

UCLA: Sources tell FootballScoop Chip Kelly is planning to hire Bill McGovern as his new defensive coordinator at UCLA.

LA Chargers: The Chargers are seeking to hire Brendan Nugent, who coached the Saints offensive line last year, in the same capacity according to Gilber Manzano of the Orange County Register.

Ole Miss: Former USC tight ends coach Seth Doege has joined the staff in an analyst role, Matt Zenitz reports.

New Orleans Saints: Pete Carmichael, who has been the team's offensive coordinator for the past 13 seasons and has called plays with Sean Payton, is staying on board as offensive coordinator under Dennis Allen, Ian Rapoport shares.

Middle Tennessee: Dustin Royston has moved from defensive line coach to linebackers coach and recruiting coordinator.

Michigan: The Wolverines have announced Jim Harbaugh and the school have agreed to a contract extension.

Tiffin (D-II - OH): Tiffin is looking to hire a defensive backs coach. This is a full-time position and could include additional responsibilities commensurate to experience. Bachelor degree is required. Please send a cover letter, resume and references to head coach Cris Reisert at tuemployment@tiffin.edu.

San Francisco 49ers: Offensive quality control coach Brian Fleury is being promoted to tight ends coach, The Athletic reports.

Middle Tennessee State: Rick Stockstill restructures staff after studying makeup of NFL and college staffs.

Feather River (JC - CA): Feather River College is looking for defensive coordinator with emphasis on recruiting. Duties may include assisting in football operations, academic monitoring, practice organization, video editing, and other related activities. Bachelor’s degree and 2 years of experience or the equivalent is required. Position includes $12,000 coaching stipend and adjunct HES classes. Paid position within housing available for the right candidate. Pay ranges from $20k-35k depending on load and housing responsibilities. Looking for candidate to begin by April 1. Please send resumes to Head Coach at ngoulet@frc.edu and complete application at this link. EOE. Open until filled.

Franklin & Marshall (D-III - PA): The Diplomats have hired a conference-title winning offensive coordinator as their new head coach.

FBS STAFF TRACKER

AKRON - COLORADO STATE - DUKE - FIU - FLORIDA - FRESNO STATE - GEORGIA SOUTHERN - HAWAII - LOUISIANA - LA TECH - LSU - MIAMI - NEVADA - NEW MEXICO STATE - NOTRE DAME - OKLAHOMA - OREGON - SMU - TCU - TEMPLE - TEXAS TECH - TROY - UCONN - UMASS - USC - VIRGINIA - VIRGINIA TECH - WASHINGTON - WASHINGTON STATE

NFL STAFF TRACKER

BEARS - BRONCOS - DOLPHINS - GIANTS - JAGUARS - RAIDERS - TEXANS

2021-22 Head Coaching Change Page: Keep track of all the NFL and college head coaching movement via this tracking page.

Yesterday's Scoop Page: Here's the link to Yesterday's Scoop page. You can always get to yesterday's scoop (or any other day) by scrolling down and clicking the appropriate image / link.