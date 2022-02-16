The Scoop - Wednesday February 16, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Marshall: Johnathan Galante, who worked as a Alabama special teams assistant at Alabama last fall, is expected to join the Marshall staff as special teams coordinator, per multiple outlets.

Butler CC (JC - KS): Butler Community College is now accepting applicants for an offensive assistant coaching TE / Asst. OL. Compensation includes $10,000 per year, housing, and meals. Job duties include coaching a position, working with special teams, recruiting area, and film breakdown. Interested candidates should send resume and references to nharemza@butlercc.edu.

Villanova (FCS - PA): Villanova University is currently accepting applications for a volunteer football coach on Special Teams/Defense for the 2022 season. We are seeking candidates who are looking to gain experience working within a Division 1 football program. Primary duties will include assisting the Special Teams Coordinator and working with a defensive position group, opponent film breakdown, tracking recruiting activity, and other duties assigned by the Head Coach. Candidates with strong communication and computer skills are preferred. Qualifications: (1) Must have completed a Bachelor’s degree program; (2) Experience competing in intercollegiate athletics or (3) experience working in a collegiate football program. This position does not provide any stipend, benefits, or housing. However, volunteers will receive experience working in a Division I program, have the potential to earn a paid position, earn recommendations for future career opportunities, and receive internship credit, if applicable. Please send ONE (1) attachment containing your cover letter, resume and three professional references to the Villanova University Football Staff at wildcatfootball@villanova.edu. Phone calls will NOT be accepted.

Tabor (NAIA - KS): Tabor College is looking for applicants for an Assistant Football Coach – Offensive Coordinator. This is a full-time, 12-month notice of appointment and may be combined with other tasks depending on expertise. The offensive coordinator is responsible to assist the head coach giving leadership to the team and preparing the offense for competition. Bachelor’s degree and experience recruiting college athletes are required. A Master’s degree is preferred. Candidates must affirm Tabor College distinctives as an Evangelical Christian College (refer to www.tabor.edu) and articulate a personal relationship with Jesus. Salary is commensurate with experience and qualifications. Review of applications will begin immediately. Position open until filled. To apply, email letter of interest, resume, and 5 professional references to Angela Vix, HR Coordinator, at tchumresc@tabor.edu and Mike Gardner at michaelg@tabor.edu.

Birmingham Southern (D-III - AL): Birmingham-Southern is looking to hire a defensive line coach. If interested email tjwhite@bsc.edu.

Central Washington (D-II): Per source, NDSU offensive quality control coach Connor Senger has been hired as offensive coordinator / quarterbacks coach.

Villanova (FCS - PA): Villanova University is currently accepting applications for a volunteer position within the Operations/Recruiting department for the 2022 season. We are seeking candidates who are looking to gain experience working within a Division 1 football program. Primary duties will include assisting the Director of Player Personnel, tracking recruiting activity, graphic design, and other duties assigned by the Head Coach. Candidates with strong communication and computer skills are preferred. Qualifications: (1) Must have completed a Bachelor’s degree program; (2) Experience competing in intercollegiate athletics or (3) experience working in a collegiate football program. This position does not provide any stipend, benefits, or housing. However, volunteers will receive experience working in a Division I program, have the potential to earn a paid position, earn recommendations for future career opportunities, and receive internship credit, if applicable. Please send ONE (1) attachment containing your cover letter, resume and three professional references to the Villanova University Football Staff at wildcatfootball@villanova.edu. Phone calls will NOT be accepted.

Buffalo: The University at Buffalo is now accepting applications for the positions of Offensive Quality Control (volunteer), Defensive Quality Control (volunteer), and Recruiting Operations Intern (volunteer). All positions will be UNPAID. The Quality Control positions will assist the coaching staff with day-to-day operations including film breakdown, practice planning, game planning, scouting, recruiting, and other tasks assigned by the Head Coach or Coordinator. The Recruiting Operations Intern will work with the Director of Player Personnel and Recruiting Coordinator with day-to-day operations and recruiting tasks. Interested applicants should e-mail a cover letter, resume, and three professional references in a SINGLE PDF file to Assistant Director of Football Operations, Chris Schaefer at cschaefe@buffalo.edu.

Minnesota Vikings: The Vikings have announced Kevin O'Connell as their new head coach.

Franklin & Marshall (D-III - PA): The Diplomats have hired a conference-title winning offensive coordinator as their new head coach.

Charleston Southern (FCS - SC): Per source, Zack Johnson has joined the staff from Savannah State as safeties and special teams coordinator; head coach Autry Denson will handle the running backs room; Alabama offensive analyst Manrey Saint-Amour has joined the staff as offensive line coach; GA Gabriel Torres has been promoted to cornerbacks coach; Travis Palmer has been named the full-time tight ends coach; and GA Kyle Reighard has been promoted to recruiting coordinator.

Tennessee: Tyler McEntire has joined the Vols as director of football social media and creative strategy.

Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology (JC - PA): Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology is seeking two football coaches (a defensive and an offensive position coach). If interested, for details, please contact Coach Dennis Iezzi at iezzi@stevenscollege.edu.

Eastern Illinois (FCS): Chris Wilkerson has announced his initial staff appointments, and Adam Gristick (LBs) and Adam Morris (DL) are both being retained from the previous staff while offensive coordinator Joe Davis (who was hired in December) will also remain on staff. New hires include Kyle Derickson (associate HC / WRs / STC), Gunnard Twyner (TEs), Turner Pugh (RBs), John Cannova (OL), Clay Bignell (defensive pass game coordinator / safeties), Collin Geier (OLBs) and DJ Bland (corners). Also, Cole Hoover will work as an offensive GA while Andrew Brady will be the defensive GA.

Mary Hardin-Baylor (D-III - TX): Matt Cannata, who spent last season as the assistant offensive line coach at Charlotte, has been named offensive line coach.

LSU: Destiny Wilson has joined the staff as coordinator of on-campus recruiting.

Miami Dolphins: Darrell Bevell has joined the staff as quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator. Bevell spent last season as the offensive coordinator with the Jaguars and was elevated to interim head coach after the dismissal of Urban Meyer.

Oregon: Liberty North HS (MO) head coach Greg Jones has resigned and has accepted a position on the Oregon staff.

Cincinnati Bengals: Fresh off their Super Bowl appearance, head coach Zac Taylor has signed a contract extension with the organization through 2026.

Tusculum (D-II - TN): Tusculum University has an opening for an Offensive Skill Graduate Assistant position, preferably with a WR coaching or playing background (but all open to apply). Includes tuition, meals, and housing. Candidates must have a minimum 2.7 undergrad gpa. Please send resume to wide receivers coach Alex Nelson at anelson@tusculum.edu.

Youngstown State (FCS - OH): Cole Peterson has now formally joined the staff as director of football operations and player personnel.

Miami: Sources tell FootballScoop that Rhode Island (FCS) wide receivers coach Donovan Varner has left for an offensive quality control role on the 'Canes staff.

North Carolina: Bryson Allen-Williams has joined the staff at UNC as a defensive graduate assistant, per source. The former South Carolina linebacker recently served in the same capacity at Georgia State.

Allen (NAIA - SC): Per source, Montaze McRae has accepted the offensive line / tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator job. He spent the past five seasons in the same role at Johnson C. Smith (D-II - NC).

Missouri Valley (NAIA - MO): Missouri Valley College invites applications for Full-Time Assistant Football Coach and Instructor. The successful candidate must possess a Master’s Degree and have previous college experience in coaching on the defensive side of the ball (linebacker experience preferred) as well as demonstrable success in recruiting. The position also includes some classroom teaching. Salary is $30k. Job includes film work, game & practice planning, recruiting, academic monitoring as well as other duties as assigned by the head coach. Interested applicants should email resume and 3 current references to trothp@moval.edu. Review will begin immediately and continue until filled. No phone calls please.

Sul Ross State (D-III - TX): Per source, Richard Embry has joined the staff as linebackers coach / recruiting coordinator. Embry spent the 2021 season as the linebackers coach at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M.

Montana State (FCS): Nicolas Jean-Baptiste has joined the defensive staff as assistant defensive line coach. Jean-Baptiste spent the 2021 season as the defensive Line coach at Cleveland HS (TX). Prior stops include South Dakota School of Mines (D-II), Navarro (JC - TX), and Baylor.

Purdue: As previously reported, Purdue has now officially announced the appointments of David Elson (LBs), Garrick McGee (WRs), Ryan Wallace (TEs / assistant OL) and Ashton Youboty (CBs).

Army: Army is revamping their recruiting staff and are looking to hire three positions that have just been posted.

Samford (FCS - AL): Per source, T-Ray Malone is joining the Samford staff as outside linebackers coach. He was previously at East Mississippi (JC). Also, Georgia assistant DFO Lewis Freeman is joining the team as DFO.

Miami Dolphins: Tyrone McKenzie has joined the team as outside linebackers coach, Ian Rapoport shares. McKenzie has previous stops coaching the linebackers with the Titans, Lions and Colts.

Conference USA: Marshall, Old Dominion and Southern Miss say they're done with Conference USA. C-USA says they're not going anywhere.

Kentucky Wesleyan (D-II): Head coach Craig Yeast has left Kentucky Wesleyan to return to his hometown to become a high school head coach.

Minnesota Vikings: Rams assistant head coach / running backs coach Thomas Brown is planning to interview for the offensive coordinator opening in Minnesota, Tom Pelissero shares.

Tulsa: The program has announced the addition of Gary McGraw, who served as corners coach / special teams coordinator at Sam Houston State, as corners coach.

Louisville: Sources tell FootballScoop that Louisville is hiring Nic Cardell away from Appalachian State to coach the tight ends.

West Virginia: West Virginia has reportedly locked in defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley and the defensive staff with contract extensions heading into a critical year for Neal Brown.

LA Rams: Sean McVay is non-committal about returning to the reigning Super Bowl champions.

