The Scoop - Tuesday February 15, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

2021-22 Tracking Pages: Our pages tracking the hires across college football are now live.

OC TRACKER - DC TRACKER

Denver Broncos: Along with the additions of Ola Adams (assistant DBs) and John Viera (instructional designer), both of which were previously reported, the team has also announced that Cal director of recruiting operations Derek Haithcock has joined the staff as assistant to the head coach.

Northwestern (NAIA - Orange City, IA): Northwestern College is currently accepting applications for its offensive coordinator position. Northwestern finished as National Runner Up in 2020 and as National Semifinalist in 2021. The successful candidate will assist the head coach in all aspects of building a championship program. This hire should possess experience teaching and developing offensive skills and the capacity to build effective game plans. The ability to recruit, work successfully with members of the campus community, and develop effective relationships with the coaching staff and team members are essential to the position. The successful candidate will have an authentic Christian faith and support the college’s mission and identity as expressed in our Vision for Learning, Vision for Diversity and Christian identity statement. Please send a resume, cover letter, and references to head coach Matt McCarty at mattmcc@nwciowa.edu.

Mississippi Delta (CC): Cedric Thomas will not return as head coach and offensive coordinator Torenzo Quinn has been appointed interim head coach, sources tell FootballScoop.

New England Patriots: The Patriots have promoted director of college scouting Matt Groh to director of player personnel.

Louisville: Sources tell FootballScoop that Louisville is hiring Nic Cardell away from Appalachian State to coach the tight ends.

Wesleyan (D-III - CT): Wesleyan University invites applications for the Assistant Coach of Football – Defensive Coordinator/LB Coach. The position will include responsibilities such as recruiting correspondence and evaluations, daily operations, practice planning, coaching and scouting a diverse set of players, player development and various other administrative tasks as assigned by the head coach. The position requires an understanding of the role of intercollegiate athletics in a highly competitive academic environment. Wesleyan University requires all employees to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 (medical and religious exemptions may apply). Interested candidates are asked to apply and submit a resume and cover letter online Via this Link.

Jacksonville Jaguars: Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic shares that Richard Angulo is being hired to coach the tight ends. Angulo previously served as the assistant offensive line coach with the Ravens since 2017 as was the team's tight ends coach for a few seasons prior to that.

Green Bay Packers: Former Raiders special teams assistant Byron Storer has been hired in Green Bay as assistant special teams coach. Storer spend the past five seasons with the Raiders and reunites with Rich Bisaccia, the team's new special teams coordinator, in Green Bay.

West Virginia: West Virginia has reportedly locked in defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley and the defensive staff with contract extensions heading into a critical year for Neal Brown.

Baylor: Head coach Dave Aranda and the school have finalized a contract extension taking him through 2029.

Eastern Kentucky (FCS): Eastern Kentucky is seeking a quality control coach to work with its defensive line. Interested applicants should email garry.mcpeek@eku.edu.

Head Coaching Tenures: Today is the day in which we re-rank the length of FBS head coaching tenures.

BYU: Per source, Baylor offensive quality control coach Matt Mitchell has accepted an offensive analyst job at BYU.

LA Rams: Sean McVay is non-committal about returning to the reigning Super Bowl champions.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Pat Meyer, who spent the last two seasons with the Panthers, has been named offensive line coach. Before his time in Carolina, Meyer served as the offensive line coach / run game coordinator for the Chargers.

Texas A&M Commerce (FCS): TAMUC is currently seeking an Offensive Graduate assistant. Position will be responsible for assisting with the Offensive Line, some special teams responsibilities, and recruiting. Experience working with Offensive Line and/or Special Teams is preferred. Other responsibilities TBD. Position includes a stipend and tuition waiver for graduate school. Qualifications include Bachelor’s degree and acceptance into graduate program (minimum GPA of 3.0 undergraduate degree or minimum GRE score). All interested applicants should email Billy Riebock at william.riebock@tamuc.edu. Please include resume and references. Position is open until filled.

Notre Dame: Back on Sunday we shared that Notre Dame's defensive coordinator search had dialed in on Bengals linebackers coach Al Golden. Today, multiple reports share that Golden has agreed to a three-year deal with the Irish and the deal should be finalized in the coming days.

FAU: Adam Rittenberg shares that Derrick Gibson is expected to join the staff as safeties coach. Gibson, the head coach at Killian HS (Miami, FL), fills the defensive opening created with Lance Thompson's departure to Maryland.

California University of Pennsylvania (PA): California University of Pa Football is looking to fill two positions on the Defensive side of the ball. These positions will be volunteer positions on the Cal U Football staff. These positions will work directly with the Defensive staff and head coach. Coaches will be responsible for assisting specific position groups, game planning, film breakdown, data entry and all other duties assigned by the staff. Applicants must have Pennsylvania clearances which include the following: PA Criminal Background Check (ACT 34), PA Child Abuse (ACT 33), and Federal Background Check (ACT 114). All interested applicants send a cover letter, resume and references to Turner@calu.edu No phone calls, please.

Toledo: Sources confirm to FootballScoop that River Rouge HS (MI) head coach Corey Parker has accepted the corners job and we are told he will also hold the title of defensive pass game coordinator. The Toledo Blade also adds that Western Kentucky linebackers coach Pat Bastien is joining the staff to coach linebackers.

Upper Iowa (D-II - IA): Upper Iowa invites applications for an Director of Football Ops/Equipment Manager – Graduate Assistant. The Graduate Assistant will assist coaches and administrative staff with the day-to-day management of the equipment room for the Upper Iowa Athletics Department, as well as assist with day-to-day operations of the football program. Coaching opportunities will also be available with this position depending on qualifications. This is a 10-month position and candidates must be admitted into graduate school and maintain a 3.0 GPA. Compensation includes 6 credits per semester and a $1,000 monthly stipend. Interested candidates send a cover letter and resume to hoskinsj449@uiu.edu.

Idaho (FCS): Per source, Southwest Oklahoma State (D-II) co-defensive coordinator / defensive line coach Roy Asuega is heading to Idaho as outside linebackers coach. Asuega spent last season at New Mexico Highlands (D-II).

Bethany (D-III - WV): Baldwin Wallace (D-III - OH) offensive coordinator Brandon Robinson has been named the new head coach at Bethany College. Before joining the Baldwin Wallace staff, Robinson coached the offensive line at Wheeling (D-II - WV) and also the receivers at Lindsey Wilson (NAIA - KY)

St. Andrews (NAIA - NC): St. Andrews University is a Private, Presbyterian liberal arts school located in Laurinburg N.C. is accepting applications for a full time position coaching the defensive backs. 1-3 years of previous coaching experience required and/or playing experience is preferred. This position will be responsible for coaching their own position, recruiting their own area, breakdown of film, providing scouting report, mentoring student athletes on and off the field, and other responsibilities assigned by the Head Coach or Defensive Coordinator. To apply please submit a cover letter, resume, and 3 references to Defensive Coordinator Aj Hopke at Hopkeaj@sa.edu.

Charleston Southern (FCS): Per source, Zach Johnson is the new outside linebackers coach / special teams coordinator after spending last season at Savannah State (FCS - GA).

Muhlenberg (D-III - PA): Muhlenberg College is looking for a Week 1 opponent September 3rd 2022. Muhlenberg is willing to travel. Please contact Head Football Coach Nate Milne at nathanmilne@muhlenberg.edu.

Texas: Per source, Steve Sarkisian has fulfilled the role of the Recruiting Operations Coordinator position with Tyler Johnson from Jacksonville State, where she started under John Grass before being retained by Rich Rodriguez. She’s also worked with Rod Reed’s staff at Tennessee State (FCS) as a student recruiting assistant.

Grambling State (FCS - LA): Sources tell FootballScoop that Hue Jackson is targeting Art Briles as offensive coordinator.

VMI (FCS): Sources tell FootballScoop that defensive coordinator Tom Clark is stepping down. More on the move here.

Wyoming: Wyoming already has its new O-line coach, sources tell FootballScoop.

Houston: Dana Holgorsen and the school have reportedly agreed to a contract extension.

Cincinnati Bengals: Sources tell FootballScoop that Wyoming offensive line coach Derek Frazier is heading back to the NFL for a position with the Bengals.

Keiser (NAIA - FL): Keiser University in West Palm Beach, FL is looking for an opponent on Sept. 24th, 2022. We are looking for a home game but would be open to discuss traveling. There is also a potential guarantee for the right opponent. Please contact Head Coach Doug Socha if you are interesting in scheduling a game on our open date. dsocha@keiseruniversity.edu.

Las Vegas Raiders: Former Arizona State defensive coordinator Antonio Pierce has reached an agreement to become the linebackers coach for the Raiders, Mike Garafolo tweets.

Cincinnati: Luke Fickell has reportedly agreed to a new contract extension.

Missouri: Sources tell FootballScoop Eli Drinkwitz is planning to promote Blake Baker to defensive coordinator.



Denver Broncos: Here's a full recap of the staff Nathaniel Hackett has put together in his first season leading the Broncos.

FBS STAFF TRACKER

AKRON - COLORADO STATE - DUKE - FIU - FLORIDA - FRESNO STATE - GEORGIA SOUTHERN - HAWAII - LOUISIANA - LA TECH - LSU - MIAMI - NEVADA - NEW MEXICO STATE - NOTRE DAME - OKLAHOMA - OREGON - SMU - TCU - TEMPLE - TEXAS TECH - TROY - UCONN - UMASS - USC - VIRGINIA - VIRGINIA TECH - WASHINGTON - WASHINGTON STATE

NFL STAFF TRACKER

BEARS - BRONCOS - DOLPHINS - GIANTS - JAGUARS - RAIDERS - TEXANS

2021-22 Head Coaching Change Page: Keep track of all the NFL and college head coaching movement via this tracking page.

Yesterday's Scoop Page: Here's the link to Yesterday's Scoop page. You can always get to yesterday's scoop (or any other day) by scrolling down and clicking the appropriate image / link.