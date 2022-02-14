The Scoop - Monday February 14, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Towson (FCS - MD): South Carolina deputy athletic director Steve Eigenbrot is headed to Towson as the new AD.

Carolina Panthers: The team is expected to hire Boston College receivers coach Joe Dailey as their wide receivers coach, Matt Zenitz tweets. Before joining the staff at Boston College, Dailey served as an offensive coordinator at New Mexico and Liberty.

Sam Houston (FCS - TX): Sam Houston is seeking qualified applicants to fill a full-time assistant coach opening on the defensive side of the ball. Interested candidates please email resume and references to shsufootballops@gmail.com. No phone calls please.

Buffalo: Per source, Nate Baker has accepted a defensive quality control job at Buffalo. Baker spent the past few seasons as co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach at Savannah State (FCS - GA).

Eastern New Mexico (D-II): Jamaal Lewis has joined the team as offensive line coach / run game coordinator. Lewis worked as an offensive graduate assistant at South Alabama last year where he worked with the offensive line.

Lincoln (D-II - CA): Lincoln University has an immediate opening for Linebacker Intern / Assistant. Primary responsibilities include assisting the Defensive Coordinator. Other responsibilities include coaching a position, film breakdown and recruiting. College playing experience and or previous coaching experience is preferred. Please send resume to dgumbs@lincolnuca.edu.

Idaho (FCS): Cody Booth, who coached the tight ends at Colorado State last season and has prior coaching experience at Temple and Boston College, is expected to be the new offensive lnie coach at Idaho, Bruce Feldman tweets.

Brevard (D-III - NC): Head Coach Bill Khayat has made the following staff changes. Assistant head coach/special teams coordinator Martin Bayless has been elevated to general manager of the program. Everett Lindsay, who has been handling the offensive line and coordinating the run game, will add the title of assistant head coach and inside linebackers coach / DFO Shane Nelson has been promoted to defensive coordinator.

New Hampshire (FCS): University of New Hampshire has openings for 3 Quality Control Positions on staff. This is strictly a VOLUNTEER position; there is NO housing OR benefits with occasional meals. There is possible summer camp compensation. There are 5 previous Quality Control coaches in full time roles on staff. Ideal candidates must be highly organized, proficient in DVsport, Microsoft Excel, Visio, Word, PowerPoint and other computer skills. Previous experience coaching or playing is preferred. All interested and qualified applicants should email their resume, references, and cover letter to Unhwildcatsfb@gmail.com.

Grambling State (FCS - LA): Sources tell FootballScoop that Hue Jackson is targeting Art Briles as offensive coordinator.

Miami Dolphins: Tom Pelissero shares that Chargers run game coordinator / offensive line coach Frank Smith is being hired as the new offensive coordinator for the Dolphins.

Wyoming: Wyoming already has its new O-line coach, sources tell FootballScoop.

Houston: Dana Holgorsen and the school have reportedly agreed to a contract extension.

Northwest Missouri State (D-II): Northwest Missouri State, in Maryville, Mo is currently seeking a Defensive Graduate assistant. Position will be responsible for assisting with the Defensive Backs, some special teams responsibilities, and recruiting. Experience working with Defensive Backs and/or Special Teams is preferred. Other responsibilities will include film breakdown, practice organization, game day preparation, recruiting area, student athlete development, and other duties assigned by the Head Football Coach. Position includes a stipend and tuition waiver for graduate school. Qualifications include bachelors degree and acceptance into graduate program (minimum GPA of 3.0 in 8 hours of graduate work or 2.75 GPA in undergraduate degree). All interested applicants should email Brandon Clayton at brclayt@nwmissouri.edu. Please include cover letter, resume, and references. Position is open until filled.

Savannah State (FCS - GA): Special teams coordinator / safeties coach Zach Johnson is no longer with the program.

Houston Texans: The Texans are hiring former Bills assistant Jacques Cesaire as defensive line coach Brooks Kubena is reporting.

Seton Hill (D-II - PA): Seton Hill University in Greensburg, PA that competes at the Division II level in the PSAC is in search of a graduate assistant football coach. This position is for the offensive side of the ball and will primarily be responsible for the running backs or tight ends position. Candidates MUST be able to be admitted into the graduate school program which requires a minimum undergraduate GPA of a 3.0. Day to day duties will include coaching/managing your own position group, assisting the offensive coordinator with breakdown/game-planning, and will require managing filming and uploading of practice and game film. All applicants MUST have collegiate running back or tight end experience either playing or coaching. The position includes graduate school tuition scholarship as well as a payment for hours worked for living expenses. Please send resumes to Rdutton@setonhill.edu. The position will be filled by March. No phone calls please.

Wilkes (D-III - PA): Wilkes University is looking to hire an assistant coach in a non-benefited roll on the offensive side of the ball. This position is an entry level position and is a great opportunity to gain experience in recruiting and on field coaching. Preference will be given to those with experience coaching running backs but the position can be flexible. This person needs to possess strong communication skills, infectious energy, and have a growth mindset. Technical experience with excel, HUDL, and Visio are preferred. This coach will also be given their own recruiting area. Housing is provided year round and some meals. Stipend is $12,000 annually. Looking to fill this position ASAP. Please email resume and references to head football coach Jon Drach at jonathan.drach@wilkes.edu. Opened until filled

Minnesota Vikings: Jerrod Johnson, who spent the last two seasons with the Colts staff, is joining the staff as an offensive assistant, per multiple reports.

North Dakota State: Per source, Brett Watson has accepted a defensive quality control position with North Dakota State working with the defensive line. Most recently, Brett served as the defensive line coach at Incarnate Word (FCS - TX).

Cincinnati Bengals: Sources tell FootballScoop that Wyoming offensive line coach Derek Frazier is heading back to the NFL for a position with the Bengals.

Wingate (D-II - NC): Wingate University is anticipating a full time ($27k) opening to coach wide receivers and handle the equipment. The official posting will follow soon. Bachelor's degree required. Playing experience at the WR position and experience coaching WR's preferred. Send resume to reich@wingate.edu.

Rice: Rice football is accepting applications for Director of Creative Media. Previous experience within an FBS program is preferred, along with experience with graphics and video production. This position will manage all football social media content, as well as the yearly graphics calendar. Please apply via this link. NO PHONE CALLS.

East Texas Baptist (D-III – TX): East Texas Baptist University, a Christ-centered institution, is currently seeking highly qualified applicants for the position of Wide Receivers Coach. This is a Full time position. The Assistant Football Coach is responsible for, but not limited to, assist the head football coach in the leadership and direction of the program; organize practice sessions, participate in the preparation of student-athletes for competition and provide positive guidance to students off the field. Recruit prospective student-athletes committed to academic and athletic excellence. Interested candidates should email their (1) cover letter, (2) resume, (3) references, and (4) statement on your Philosophy of Christ Centered Athletics to ETBUFB@gmail.com. Please no phone calls.

Denver Broncos: Jake Moreland is joining the staff as tight ends coach, Mike Klis tweets. Moreland spent the 2021 season with the Jets as their assistant offensive line coach and previously served as the offensive coordinator at Western Michigan.

Ball State: Ball State Football is now accepting applications for their open Special Teams / Recruiting Graduate Assistant. This is an off the field graduate assistant role. Previous experience is required, and the candidate must have over a 2.75 undergrad GPA and be accepted into one of Ball State’s graduate programs. Interested applicants should email ballstatecardsfb@gmail.com a cover letter, resume, and 3 references with subject line “Ball State Graduate Assistant”. Review of application materials will begin immediately and continue until the position has been filled. Phone calls will not be accepted.

Hope (D-III - MI): Linebackers coach James Ross III has been promoted to defensive coordinator. Ross joined the staff prior to last season and is a former Michigan linebacker and graduate assistant. He steps in for longtime defensive coordinator Mike Ricketts who recently announced his retirement.

Arizona Cardinals: Matt Burke, the former Dolphins defensive coordinator who spent last season with the Jets in a game management role, is joining the team as defensive line coach, Tom Pelissero tweets.

Notre Dame: The Irish's defensive coordinator search dials in on Bengals assistant Al Golden.

Louisiana: Per source, Valparaiso (FCS - IN) offensive line coach / run game coordinator Brad Bustle is joining head coach Mike Desormeaux's staff as a senior analyst where he will work with the offensive line and tight ends.

Auburn: Bryan Harsin is reportedly losing another coordinator, this time to the NFL.

Cincinnati Bengals: The team and head coach Zac Taylor are expected to work out a "lucrative" contract extension after the Super Bowl Ian Rapoport shares. Rap adds that assistant coaches, including offensive coordinator Brian Callahan - who is in demand - have already received new deals.

Kentucky: Mark Stoops and the Wildcats could lose offensive coordinator Liam Coen before he enters his second season in Lexington.

Ed Orgeron: While working for Pete Carroll at USC, Ed Orgeron recruited Adrian Peterson and shared a great story on The Dan Patrick Show over the weekend about how AP is one recruit that broke his heart.

Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology (JC - PA): Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology in Lancaster, PA is seeking 2 football coaches (a defensive and an offensive position coach). If interested, for details, please contact Coach Dennis Iezzi at iezzi@stevenscollege.edu.

Middle Tennessee State: Samford (FCS - AL) offensive coordinator Mitch Stewart, the former head coach at Murray State, is expected to join the staff as offensive coordinator, sources tell FootballScoop.

Charlotte: Greg Brown, a veteran Power Five defensive coordinator, is joining Will Healy's staff at Charlotte as co-defensive coordinator.

Mary Hardin-Baylor (D-III - TX): Former Bowling Green co-offensive coordinator Andy Padron is set to become the school's new offensive coordinator, sources tell FootballScoop.

