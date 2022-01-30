The Scoop - Sunday January 30, 2022

2021-22 Tracking Pages: Our pages tracking the hires across college football are now live.

OC TRACKER - DC TRACKER

Boston College: Jeff Hafley is reportedly targeting a Notre Dame assistant for their offensive coordinator opening.

Michigan State: Mel Tucker is seeking to add an ACC assistant to the Spartans staff, sources tell FootballScoop.

Ball today: The Bengals are at the Chiefs (2pm ct - CBS) and the 49ers visit the Rams (5:30 ct - Fox). Let's go!!!

Chicago Bears: Packers passing game coordinator Luke Getsy has been named the Bears' new offensive coordinator.

Las Vegas Raiders: The Raiders are set to put their new head coach and GM in place. Details here.

Georgia: Per multiple reports, Bryan McClendon is headed back to Georgia to coach receivers. McClendon was on Mario Cristobal's staff at Oregon last season and was scheduled to be part of his staff at Miami before Kirby came calling.

Youngstown State (FCS - OH): Sources share with FootballScoop Doug Phillips plans to promote Cole Peterson to director of football operations and player personnel. Peterson has been with the program since 2018 working his way up through a variety of roles.

Pitt: Pat Narduzzi is planning to hire Rutgers receivers coach Tiquan Underwood per Pete Thamel. Thamel also adds Jonathan DiBiaso is being added as an offensive graduate assistant where he'll served as assistant quarterbacks coach. DiBiaso has previously served on staffs at Boston College and Vanderbilt and is the son of legendary Massachussets high school coach John DiBiaso.

Chicago Bears: The Bears are targeting Colts safeties coach Alan Williams to be their defensive coordinator Tom Pelissero has shared.

Kansas: Sources tell FootballScoop Lance Leipold is hiring Jim Panagos as defensive line coach. Panagos has coached defensive line at Rutgers, Minnesota, Temple and UCF (where he was selected by his peers as the FootballScoop Defensive Line Coach of the Year). Pete Thamel has shared the same.

Jacksonville Jaguars: Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell has emerged as a strong candidate for the head coaching position with the Jaguars Ian Rapoport has shared.

Washington State: Director of on-campus recruiting Marco Regalado has been promoted to director of recruiting sources share with FootballScoop. Regalado joined the Wazzu staff in February of 2021 as a recruiting assistant and was promoted in July to director of on-campus recruiting.

QwikCut: The best deal in video analysis just got better. Get 100 hours of storage for FREE, for life. Make the switch & save!

Indianapolis Colts: The Colts plan to interview Tennessee Titans senior defensive assistant Jim Schwartz for their defensive coordinator job Ian Rapoport has shared.

Tennessee: Josh Heupel is seeking to hire a pair of on-campus recruiting coordinators.

Bowling Green: Brian White is joining the Bowling Green staff. White most recently served as Steve Addazio's senior associate head coach at Colorado State.

Montana State (FCS): Willie Mack Garza is joining the staff as defensive coordinator. Garza spent the past two seasons at McNeese as safeties coach.

Denver Broncos: The Broncos are expected to pursue Packers tight ends coach Justin Outten for offensive coordinator, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Green Bay Packers: With Luke Getsy off to Chicago and Nathaniel Hackett in Denver, offensive line coach/run game coordinator Adam Stenavich is being promoted to offensive coordinator, per NFL Network.

Chicago Bears: Green Bay Packers quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy is taking the Bears offensive coordinator job, tweets Adam Schefter.

Minnesota Vikings: The Vikings are have reportedly interviewed Jim Harbaugh for their head coaching position.

Western Michigan: After the recent changes on the offensive side of the ball in Kalamazoo, sources tell FootballScoop that co-offensive coordinator / running backs coach Mike Bath has left the staff to pursue other opportunities. Bath has previous FBS stops at at Wyoming and Miami (OH).

FIU: Corey Bell, who worked in an off-field role at Florida last season, has joined the staff as corners coach, per multiple reports. The addition of Bell, who has also been on staffs at Miami, USF and FAU, completes Mike MacIntyre's staff.

Oregon: Here are the contract details and salary information for a handful of Dan Lanning's new assistants at Oregon.

COLLEGE STAFF TRACKER

AKRON - COLORADO STATE - DUKE - FIU - FLORIDA - FRESNO STATE - GEORGIA SOUTHERN - HAWAII - LOUISIANA - LA TECH - LSU - MIAMI - NEVADA - NEW MEXICO STATE - NOTRE DAME - OKLAHOMA - OREGON - SMU - TCU - TEMPLE - TEXAS TECH - TROY - UCONN - UMASS - USC - VIRGINIA - VIRGINIA TECH - WASHINGTON - WASHINGTON STATE

NFL STAFF TRACKER

BEARS - BRONCOS - DOLPHINS - GIANTS

2021-22 Head Coaching Change Page: Keep track of all the NFL and college head coaching movement via this tracking page.

Yesterday's Scoop Page: Here's the link to Yesterday's Scoop page. You can always get to yesterday's scoop (or any other day) by scrolling down and clicking the appropriate image / link.