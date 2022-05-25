The Scoop - Wednesday May 25, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

QwikCut: The best deal in video analysis just got better. Bundle multiple varsity sports at your school and receive sub-varsity FREE! Make the switch & save!

Upper Iowa (D-II): Upper Iowa University invites applications for a Graduate Assistant on the defensive side of the ball. Duties include coaching a position, maintaining a recruiting area, and helping with the operations of the football program This is a 10-month position. Candidates must be admitted into graduate school and maintain a 3.0 GPA. Compensation includes 6 credits per semester and a $1,000 monthly stipend. Interested candidates send a cover letter and resume to Jason Hoskins at hoskinsj449@uiu.edu.

Head coach and AD relationship: A veteran high school head coach resigned after learning that his AD promoted an assistant coach to co-head coach...without consulting him at all.

McDaniel (D-III - MD): McDaniel College is looking for a graduate assistant Coach to work with the programs Running Backs. Applicants will be required to coach their own position group, have their own recruiting area, and perform all other duties assigned by the head coach. College coaching and/or playing experience preferred. Compensation package includes a stipend, full tuition waiver, and a meal plan. Housing is not provided by the College. Review of candidates will begin immediately and continue until filled. Please email resume and references to Head Football Coach Demarcus White at dwhite@mcdaniel.edu. Also, please officially apply via this link.

Howard Payne (D-III - TX): Howard Payne is seeking applicants for an offensive graduate assistant. This position will include but are not limited to assisting with position meetings, running drills during practice, assisting with Special Teams, assisting in recruiting, travel and game day duties as assigned, Student-Athlete Development, and any other responsibilities assigned by the Head Coach and/or position coach. Positions are open until filled. Applicants need to email resume and references to football@hputx.edu.

Charleston (D-II - WV): The University of Charleston has an open Graduate Assistant Position working primarily with the Tight Ends. This position will be responsible for coaching, recruiting, film breakdown, data entry, and other duties as assigned by the Head Coach and Offensive Coordinator. Qualified candidates must be able to gain admittance into a graduate program. This position will include housing, a meal plan, and a full-tuition waiver. All interested candidates should submit the following: Cover letter, resume, and 3 references to ucwvfootball@gmail.com. Review of candidates will begin immediately and continue until the position is hired.

Lane Kiffin: Lane dished on the state of NIL, the Portal and recruiting... and it's hard to argue with any of his conclusions.

North Texas: Arlington Martin HS (TX) corners coach Ryan Pollard is joining the North Texas staff as defensive backs grad assistant, source tells FootballScoop.

Oregon State: Oregon State is currently seeking qualified applicants for ONE Creative Content Producer. This is a full-time position within the football program. Review of applicants will begin immediately. Apply via this link. Please email resume and cover letter to cole.moore@oregonstate.edu

Grand Valley State (D-II - MI): Grand Valley State is seeking a defensive graduate assistant. This position will cover grad school tuition, as well as a stipend. Applicants must be able to get into grad school. If interested in this position, please email your resume to gvsulakerfootball@gmail.com.

CoachComm: CoachComm is looking to hire a Western Regional Sales Manager. This is a senior level sales position selling all of CoachComm’s market leading portfolio of game day and practice systems. We are looking for an individual with extensive knowledge of the high school and JUCO coaches in Calif, Wash, Ore, Nevada, Co, and Arizona. Sales experience is a plus but connections with coaches can offset. Must have good credit and driving record. Extensive travel required. Reports to VP Sales. Serious inquiries only. Send to mike.whitley@coachcomm.com.

University of Saint Mary (NAIA - KS): The University of Saint Mary in Leavenworth, KS is currently seeking qualified applicants for TWO Graduate Assistant defensive position coaches, Defensive Line and either DB / LB. Duties responsible for - coaching your own position, own recruiting area, position meetings, individual academic meetings, game and practice video editing, practice set up and break down, game day set up and break down and other duties as assigned. Applicants must be able to be admitted into the graduate program. Apply via this link and select the position titled GRADUATE ASSISTANT COACH FOOTBALL – DEFENSE & select the USM CAREER PORTAL LINK. Review of candidates will begin immediately. No phone calls please.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Vice President Omar Khan is expected to get elevated to the vacant GM post, Adam Schefter shared late last night.

Carson-Newman (D-II - TN): Carson-Newman University has an opening for a graduate assistant coach. Any offensive positions are encouraged to apply. The graduate assistant will be responsible for the helping maintain and set-up all camera equipment for games and practices, input film and data (XOS experience preferred), as well as, assist the Head Coach and Offensive Coordinator with any duties assigned. Bachelor’s degree from an accredited institution is required. Playing or coaching experience is preferred. This position includes graduate school tuition, a small stipend, no housing, and the possibility of meals. Please send a cover letter, resume, and references to Melanie Bissell at mbissell@cn.edu.

Eastern Michigan: Veteran coach Taver Johnson, who has stops in the Big Ten, SEC, and NFL, has joined the staff of Chris Creighton in Ypsi.

USC: Alex Grinch gives his elevator pitch on the 5 keys of his defensive philosophy, and it starts with elite effort.

NFL: The NFL has slowed the head coaching interview schedule and expanded the Rooney Rule, all part of its ongoing effort to level the playing field in the coaching market.

Tuskegee (D-II - AL): Tuskegee head coach/AD Reginald Ruffin had a problem with Nick Saban's Rant Heard 'Round the World... and broke a little news?

FBS STAFF TRACKER

AKRON - COLORADO STATE - DUKE - FIU - FLORIDA - FRESNO STATE - GEORGIA SOUTHERN - HAWAII - LOUISIANA - LA TECH - LSU - MIAMI - NEVADA - NEW MEXICO STATE - NOTRE DAME - OKLAHOMA - OREGON - SMU - TCU - TEMPLE - TEXAS TECH - TROY - UCONN - UMASS - USC - VIRGINIA - VIRGINIA TECH - WASHINGTON - WASHINGTON STATE

NFL STAFF TRACKER

BEARS - BRONCOS - DOLPHINS - GIANTS - JAGUARS - RAIDERS - TEXANS - VIKINGS

2021-22 Head Coaching Change Page: Keep track of all the NFL and college head coaching movement via this tracking page.

2021-22 Tracking Pages: Our pages tracking the coordinator hires across college football are now live.

OC TRACKER - DC TRACKER

Yesterday's Scoop: Here's the link to yesterday's Scoop. You can always get to yesterday's scoop (or any other day) by scrolling down and clicking the appropriate image / link.