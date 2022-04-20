The Scoop - Wednesday April 20, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Washington Commanders: The Commanders have established the Doug Williams Diversity Fellowship, providing for a new offensive assistant role within the team.

Findlay (D-II - OH): With their head coach leaving for Ohio State, Findlay is promoting from within.

Bowie State (D-II - MD): Rod White, the defensive backs coach at Stevenson (D-III - MD), has accepted the defensive backs job at Bowie State, sources tell FootballScoop.

Alma (D-III - MI): Alma College is seeking a restricted earnings / entry-level assistant football coach, working with the defense. The position duties include on-field coaching, film breakdowns, practice planning, position meetings, game planning, academic monitoring, game day responsibilities, your own recruiting territory, on-campus recruiting, and other duties as assigned by the coordinator and the Head Coach. The position includes a 10-month stipend of at least $8,500 along with a housing option. Interested candidates please send a cover letter, resume, & a reference list to: careers@alma.edu, ATTN: Ryan Ettinger

USC: Lincoln Riley pens a piece explaining the decision behind leaving Oklahoma for USC.

Murray State (FCS - KY): Murray State University is currently accepting applications for an unpaid, Quality Control Position. This is an entry level position designed for highly motivated individuals with a strong work ethic and an interest in gaining direct work experience at the FCS Level. Ideal candidates should have a minimum of playing experience at the high school level, however, collegiate playing experience is preferred. Off Field Responsibilities include but are not limited to: video upload and editing, opponent film breakdown, opponent reports, assisting with recruiting, tracking recruiting activity, and any other responsibilities assigned by the Head Coach and Offensive or Defensive Coordinators. Candidates must have a strong background using Microsoft Excel, PowerPoint, Word and Visio. Local applicants are encouraged to apply. If interested, please email a cover letter, resume, and list of references to dsanders17@murraystate.edu.

Western New Mexico (D-II): Mac Alexander has been announced as the new special teams coordinator / defensive backs coach. Alexander spent last season on the Washington State support staff and has previously served as the defensive coordinator at Fort Lewis College (D-II - CO).

Memphis: First-year offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey explains when mistakes become problems in practice.

Western New England (D-III - MA): Western New England seeks applicants for a full-time assistant coach / offensive coordinator. Duties will include coaching, recruiting, and other tasks under the direction of the head football coach. Bachelor’s degree is required. If interested please email your resume and references to Head Coach Jason Lebeau at Jason.Lebeau@wne.edu.

Finlandia (D-III - MI): Finlandia University is looking to hire two restricted earnings positions. One will work with defensive backs and the other will be the best fit on offense. You will be responsible for your own position, and have your own recruiting area. Other Duties will include film breakdown, equipment coordination, assistance with travel, and other duties assigned by the Head Coach. Position pays $14,000 over 10 months. Start date will be July 15th. Please send resumes to Head Coach, Mike DuFrane at mike.dufrane@finlandia.edu. The positions are open until filled.

McNeese State (FCS): McNeese State University is looking for a Head Football Equipment Manager / Assistant Director of Football Operations. Head Football Equipment Manager is required to oversee the day-to-day operations of the equipment room, laundry, order equipment and apparel, fitting / sizing, field set up, and tasks assigned by head coach. A minimum 2 years of football equipment management experience. Candidates with AEMA certification will be looked at first. Qualified applicants please email cover letter, resume, and references to Kelsey Curry klewis32@mcneese.edu with subject of Head Football Equipment Manager / Assistant Director of Football Operations. No phone calls. This position is open until filled.

Ohio State: Findlay (D-II - OH) head coach Rob Keys is joining the Buckeyes support staff and Findlay is planning to fill their opening internally.

Eastern Michigan: Eastern Michigan University is looking to hire a Volunteer Offensive Quality Control assistant. This position is strictly voluntary with no housing or benefits. Local candidates are encouraged to apply. Prior coaching or quality control experience is preferred. Interested candidates should email their resumes to emu_football@emich.edu with the subject line: Volunteer Offensive Quality Control. No phone calls please.

Langston (NAIA - OK): Langston University is looking to hire three graduate assistant football coaches two for offense and one for defense with at least one year of coaching experience; and has knowledge of hudl. Compensation includes full graduate school tuition along with stipend and housing. All applicants must have a minimum 2.5 cumulative undergraduate GPA and be accepted into the graduate program. Please send a cover letter, resume and references to langstonokfootball@gmail.com with the start date being July 17th, 2022.

West Georgia (D-II): The University of West Georgia is seeking applicants for an offensive graduate assistant football coach. The position includes housing, tuition, and a stipend. Coaching responsibilities include: coaching a position, recruiting a territory, and any and all duties assigned by the head coach. You MUST be able to gain admission into a UWG graduate program in order to be considered. Send cover letter, resume and references to uwgfootball@westga.edu.

Eastern New Mexico (D-II): Andre McCall, who spent the past three years at Wayne State College (D-II - NE) as a graduate assistant before becoming an assistant coach, has joined the staff as defensive line coach.

Feather River (JC - CA): Feather River is looking to hire an offensive line coach. Duties may include assisting in football operations, academic monitoring, practice organization, video editing, and other related activities. Bachelor’s degree and 2 years of experience or the equivalent is required. Position includes $12,000 coaching stipend and HES classes. Shared housing available. Please send resumes to Head Coach at ngoulet@frc.edu and complete application at www.frc.edu/humanresources. EOE. Open until filled.

Rhode Island (FCS): Rhode Island is seeking an offensive quality control coach. This is strictly a VOLUNTEER position; there is no compensation, housing or benefits with occasional meals. If interested, please email a resume and references to Assistant Football Coach Brendan Patterson at bppatterson@uri.edu.

Northwest Missouri State (D-II): Northwest Missouri State, in Maryville, MO is currently seeking an Offensive Graduate assistant. Position will be responsible for assisting with the Tight ends or Running backs, some special teams responsibilities, and recruiting. Would like someone with experience working with Tight ends or Running backs is preferred. Other responsibilities will include film breakdown, practice organization, game day preparation, recruiting area, student athlete development, and other duties assigned by the Head Football Coach. Position includes a stipend and tuition waiver for graduate school. Qualifications include bachelors degree and acceptance into graduate program (minimum GPA of 3.0 in 8 hours of graduate work or 2.75 GPA in undergraduate degree). All interested applicants should email Roberto Davis at Rdavis@nwmissouri.edu. Please include cover letter, resume, and references. Position is open until filled.

West Georgia (D-II): The University of West Georgia football team is seeking applicants for a graduate assistant position that will be head of equipment. Responsibilities will include: field setup and breakdown, player/coach laundry, any and all equipment issues as well as assisting with film breakdown, scouting reports, and any other duties assigned by the head coach. The position will include housing, tuition, and a stipend. You MUST be able to gain admission into a UWG graduate program in order to be considered. Send cover letter, resume and references to Elizabeth Herrin at uwgfootball@westga.edu.

Murray State (FCS - KY): Murray State University football is looking for a Head Equipment Manager. This is a hourly position with benefits. Head Equipment Manager is required to oversee the day to day operations of the equipment room, laundry, order equipment and apparel, fitting / sizing, field set up, and tasks assigned by head coach. A minimum 2 years of football equipment management experience. Candidates with AEMA certification will be looked at first. Qualified applicants please email cover letter, resume, and references to Yon Boone yboone@murraystate.edu with title of Head Equipment Manager. No phone calls.

