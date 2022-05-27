The Scoop - Friday May 27, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

CoachComm: CoachComm is looking to hire a Western Regional Sales Manager. This is a senior level sales position selling all of CoachComm’s market leading portfolio of game day and practice systems. We are looking for an individual with extensive knowledge of the high school and JUCO coaches in Calif, Wash, Ore, Nevada, Co, and Arizona. Sales experience is a plus but connections with coaches can offset. Must have good credit and driving record. Extensive travel required. Reports to VP Sales. Serious inquiries only. Send to mike.whitley@coachcomm.com.

Minority Rising Stars: FootballScoop's 2022 Minority Rising Stars list is out. Our John Brice devoted months of research and reporting to find the next men up in the industry.

Wilkes (D-III - PA): Wilkes University is looking to hire an assistant coach in a non-benefited roll on the defensive side of the ball. This position is an entry level position and is a great opportunity to gain experience in recruiting and on field coaching. Preference will be given to those with experience coaching corners but the position can be flexible. This person needs to possess strong communication skills, infectious energy, and have a growth mindset. Technical experience with excel, HUDL, and Visio are preferred. This coach will also be given their own recruiting area. Housing is provided year round and some meals. Stipend is $12,000 annually. Looking to fill this position ASAP. Please email resume and references to head football coach Jon Drach (jonathan.drach@wilkes.edu). Opened until filled

North Dakota (FCS): North Dakota is seeking an offensive volunteer working with the offensive line. This is an excellent opportunity for someone looking to break into the profession of college football. Past interns have landed GA positions at the FBS level (2) and full time position at the high school level (1). Responsibilities include but are not limited to: operational tasks assigned by the head coach, opponent film breakdown/reports, operating the scout team, and working with the offensive line. Candidates need to be familiar with Microsoft Excel, PowerPoint, Word, Visio, and DVSport, If interested, please email a resume and references to Joe Pawlak at joseph.pawlak@und.edu. This is an unpaid position with no housing or meal plan provided. Looking to have a person in place by the end of June.

Lyon (NAIA - AR): Lyon College is accepting applications for a restricted earnings assistant football coach serving as assistant defensive backs coach. Compensation: $15k on 10 month term, plus benefits, housing and meals. Requirements: bachelor's degree, minimum of one year of college coaching and recruiting experience or equivalent high school coaching experience. Applicants should complete the following APPLICATION LINK. Applicants will be reviewed immediately. The search will remain open until filled.

Tulane: Tyler Spotts-Orgeron has joined the staff as an offensive analyst.

Hampden-Sydney (D-III - VA): Hampden-Sydney College is looking to hire an assistant DBs coach. Duties include: Coaching a position group (corners or safeties); administrative tasks as assigned by the head coach, managing a recruiting area, video analysis, game planning and instruction. Minimum qualifications: bachelor’s degree is required and collegiate playing/ coaching experience is preferred. The job offers a competitive hourly wage with overtime, housing and NO benefits. The College i s deeply committed to fostering a community of excellence, diversity and inclusion. No phone calls. Please email interest/resumes to coach Tom Clark at tclark@hsc.edu.

UCF: Gus Malzahn is losing Ross Newton, a key member of his support staff, to a new opportunity.

Wilkes (D-III - PA): Wilkes University is looking to hire a director of football operations in a non-benefited roll. This position will have recruiting responsibilities as well as management duties. Preference will be given to those with experience in team operations. This person needs to possess strong communication skills, infectious energy, and have a growth mindset. Technical experience with Frontrush, excel, HUDL, graphic design, video editing, and Visio are preferred. This individual will also be given their own recruiting area. Housing is provided year round and some meals. Stipend is $12,000 annually. Looking to fill this position ASAP. Please email resume and references to head football coach Jon Drach (jonathan.drach@wilkes.edu). Opened until filled

Southeastern (NAIA - FL): Southeastern University is accepting applications for a Graduate Assistant Football Coach and/or Quality Control Football Coach working with the offense. The GA position includes graduate school tuition, stipend, and a meal plan. The QC position includes stipend only. The successful candidate must provide his own housing. Applicants must have a strong Christian faith and work within Southeastern University’s Christian mission. Responsibilities include coaching a position, practice/game preparation, recruiting, equipment, video, film breakdown, data entry, and other duties assigned by the head coach or offensive coordinator. Collegiate experience playing and/or coaching is preferred, as well as recruiting the state of Florida. Interested candidates should send a cover letter, resume, references and statement of faith to football@seu.edu. Successful GA candidates must gain acceptance into one of SEU’s graduate programs. Both candidates must additionally pass a background check. Review of applicants will begin immediately. No phone calls please.

Georgia: In addition to a modest raise for AD Josh Brooks, Georgia handed out a not-so-modest raise to offensive coordinator Todd Monken, now the highest-paid at his position in the sport.

Assumption (D-II - MA): Assumption, located in Worcester, MA, is seeking a defensive backs coach. Duties include coaching assigned position, assisting on special teams, and recruiting an assigned territory. Salary is 10k. NO campus housing is available. Minimum requirements include bachelor’s degree, and college playing or college coaching experience. Please email cover letter and resume to Andy McKenzie at am.mckenzie@assumption.edu. Review of candidates will begin immediately. No phone calls please.

Jordan Brand: Jordan reportedly has their first modern-day HBCU lined up for an apparel deal.

Gettysburg College (D-III - PA): Gettysburg College is seeking an assistant football (offensive skill position) coach. This position will be responsible for assisting the head coach in the areas of coaching, practice planning, recruiting, academic monitoring of student-athletes, strength & conditioning, and video technology. Additional responsibilities may be assigned by the Executive Director of Athletics. A Bachelor's degree is required. The successful candidate should be able to demonstrate the ability to work collaboratively and effectively in the environment of an academically demanding liberal arts institution with NCAA Division III athletic philosophies and policies, have outstanding interpersonal skills and organizational skills, and have communication skills and cross-cultural abilities to maximize their effectiveness with diverse groups of students and colleagues. The position is paid on an hourly basis, and the individual is eligible to participate in the College's fringe benefit program, including: medical, dental and vision insurance. A meal plan is also provided. No Phone Calls Please apply here.

2022 TV Schedule: Summer is here, which means the early season TV schedule is now set.

Louisiana Tech: Louisiana Tech University is looking to hire an Assistant Video Coordinator. This position is a great opportunity to get your feet wet in division one college football. It is a paid internship opportunity. DVSport and Adobe Creative Cloud experience preferred but not required. Anyone who is interested please send resumes to jholl@latech.edu. Louisiana Tech would like to have this position filled and ready to go by early July.

Saginaw Valley State (D-II - MI): Saginaw Valley State University has an immediate opening for an Assistant Offensive Line Coach. This is a VOLUNTEER position with a possibility of a stipend. Local applicants are encouraged to apply. This is an entry level position designed for highly motivated individuals with a strong work ethic and an interest in gaining direct work experience at the College Level. Candidates must be highly organized, proficient in Hudl, Microsoft Excel, Visio, and other computer skills. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to: coaching offensive line, video upload and editing, opponent film breakdown, opponent reports, assisting with recruiting, tracking recruiting activity, and any other responsibilities assigned by the Head Coach. Candidates must be able to start working as soon as possible. Previous experience coaching or playing is preferred. All interested and qualified applicants should email Jeremy Prudhomme at jdprudho@svsu.edu

Antelope Valley (JC - CA): Antelope Valley College anticipates having a part-time adjunct defensive coaching position open. Pay is between 8,000-10,000 depends on placement on the adjunct salary schedule. If interested submit resume to football@avc.edu.

