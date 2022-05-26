The Scoop - Thursday May 26, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Fairleigh Dickinson (D-III – NJ): Fairleigh Dickinson University has multiple openings on staff. We are looking for best fit (offense and defense; all positional groups will be considered). Potential positions include GA, intern, and part-time coaches. Compensation package includes a small stipend and tuition waiver (full tuition waiver if a GA; partial tuition waiver if an intern or part-time coach). Local candidates are encouraged to apply as there are NO housing, meals, or benefits included. Responsibilities include coaching your own position group, recruiting your own area (all expenses covered), and any additional responsibilities as assigned by the head coach or coordinators. Review of candidates will begin immediately and continue until filled. If interested, please email cover letter, resume, and references to Head Coach Anthony Van Curen at fdufootball@gmail.com. Please indicate if you are interested in a GA, intern, or part-time position in your email. Please put “FDU Coaching Candidate” as the email subject. No phone calls please.

Jordan: Jordan reportedly has their first modern-day HBCU lined up for an apparel deal.

Dickinson (D-III - PA): Dickinson College is seeking candidates for an Offensive Position Coach working with Running Backs. Preference will be given to candidates with previous coaching experience. This position includes a stipend and could potentially include housing. Ideal candidate will be responsible for managing their own position group and their own recruiting territory, film breakdown, as well as any other duties assigned by the Head Coach. Interested candidates should email resume and references to Scott Knapp at knappsc@dickinson.edu.

Shorter (D-II - GA): Shorter University has an opening for a LB or DB coach (Best fit for the staff). This is a full-time position with benefits. Duties include coaching a defensive position, managing your own recruiting area, and other duties as assigned. If interested, please email the following: (1) Statement of Faith, (2) Resume, and (3) Cover Letter to Defensive Coordinator Harlen Jacobs at hjacobs@shorter.edu.

North Alabama (FCS): Matt Moriarty has been announced as the program's new defensive tackles coach. He spent last season as the assistant defensive line coach at Drake (FCS - IA).

Georgia: Athletic director Josh Brooks is receiving a modest raise to his contract, UGA president Jere Morehead shared today. Brooks currently earns $725k annually. A long-term extension for Kirby Smart was also discussed by the board today, Morehead added. While terms have not been finalized yet, a deal is expected in the coming weeks.

Stephen F. Austin (FCS - TX): Sources tell FootballScoop that Eric Stephens, the offensive coordinator at Arlington Sam Houston HS (TX), has accepted the running backs job.

Miami: Another accomplished Cane is returning home, this time in a senior personnel role.

Oklahoma Panhandle State (NAIA): Oklahoma Panhandle State University has 2 openings on the coaching staff. Defensive Line and Corners Coach. Looking to fill ASAP. Pay is $11,000 and ½ on campus living. You will coach your own position, have a recruiting and other responsibilities as assigned by the head coach. Here is the link to follow to apply.

Anna Maria (D-III - MA): Former Fitchburg State (D-III - MA) receivers coach and recruiting coordinator Brandon Barnard has accepted the secondary position with Anna Maria.

Morgan State (FCS - MD): Damon Wilson, who has spent the last dozen years leading the program at Bowie State (FCS - MD), is expected to be named the new head coach at Morgan State, according to multiple reports.

Cleveland Browns: Shawn Heinlen, who spent the last several seasons with the Eagles as a southwest area scout after spending 16 seasons with the Bills, is leaving for a similar role with the Browns, Neil Stratton shares.

Bemidji State (D-II - MN): Bemidji State has an immediate opening for a defensive line coach. The position is a non-benefited position that is 25K. Please send resume and cover letter to Defensive Coordinator Marcus McLin at marcus.mclin@bemidjistate.edu.

Chicago Bears: Neil Stratton tweets that Reese Hicks, who spent the past three seasons as a pro scout with the Falcons, is joining the Bears as their new West coast area scout.

Grossmont (JC - San Diego, CA): Grossmont College has an opening for an Offensive Line Coach. This is a 8 month stipend position that starts June/July. Must have Offensive Line experience either playing or coaching.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Former Lions vice president of player personnel Sheldon White is joining the organization to run personnel, Neil Stratton shares.

Central State (D-II - OH): Colby Brown Sr. has joined the program as defensive backs coach after previously coaching the defensive backs at South Carolina State (FCS).

Carolina Panthers: Michael Coe is leaving his post as the director of football operations with the Senior Bowl to become the northeast area scout for the Panthers, Neil Stratton tweets.

Laney (JC - Oakland, CA): Laney College is looking for a video coordinator intern. Our last coordinator took a full-time position. The one before last took a position with Sacramento State football. No experience is required, although it is preferred. Please email adamkadourhe@gmail.com if interested.

Michigan State: Spartans creative director Blaze Watson is leaving the program after three years. He started his time in East Lansing as an intern before being promoted to creative director.

