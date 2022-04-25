The Scoop - Monday April 25, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

UW-Stevens Point (D-III): Sources tell FootballScoop that UWSP is set to name Luke Venne, one of small college football's top coordinators to head coaching role.

Missouri: Tulane graduate assistant Jack Witte has accepted a graduate assistant job on the Missouri staff, per source.

Auburn: Per source, Indiana graduate assistant Ben Black is heading to Auburn to join the staff as a defensive analyst.

FootballScoop's Minority Rising Stars: Today is the last day to nominate a coach for our annual list of minority coaches that are rising stars in the profession. To nominate a coach for consideration please send recommendations to John@FootballScoop.com or DM @JohnDBrice1.

Michigan Tech (D-II): Michigan Tech is looking for a defensive graduate assistant. This position does not include benefits. This person will work on the Defensive side of the ball with Outside Linebackers. They will assist with positional work, recruiting, and other duties assigned by the Defensive Coordinator and Head Coach. E-mail cover letter and resume to Defensive Coordinator Bryan Thomas bmthomas@mtu.edu.

Coach Prime: Deion Sanders says his Jackson State program 'Lives in the Portal,' blasts last offense as 'that dern predictable.'

Murray State (FCS - KY): Murray State University football is looking for a Head Equipment Manager. This is a full time position with benefits. Head Equipment Manager is required to oversee the day to day operations of the equipment room, laundry, order equipment and apparel, fitting / sizing, field set up, and tasks assigned by head coach. A minimum 2 years of football equipment management experience. Candidates with AEMA certification will be looked at first. Qualified applicants please email cover letter, resume, and references to Yon Boone yboone@murraystate.edu with title of Head Equipment Manager.

Tuskegee (D-II - AL): Tuskegee is looking to hire two football interns. Free tuition, stipend also available. Housing not included. Duties: Assisting the football program in all phases throughout the program. Equipment, Video Department. Day to Day operation duties assigned by the Head Coach. At least one year of playing or coaching football on the high school or college level. Send resume and cover letter to Director of Football Operations coach Tommie Lewis Jr. tlewis@tuskegee.edu.

Ithaca (D-III - NY): First-year head coach Michael Toerper will work with the receivers and strong safeties, Mike Hatcher has been retained and elevated to associate head coach / special teams coordinator / quarterbacks coach, Sean Reeder will continue as offensive line coach and has added offensive coordinator duties, Trevor Warner will return as defensive coordinator and continue coaching the linebackers and Zips with Kerry Grigsby as defensive line coach. Gary Bucci will continue as running backs coach while student assistant Josh Kowalczyk has been promoted to tight ends coach and KP McClain will return as an offensive assistant.

Dakota State (NAIA - SD): Dakota State University has a 12 month, part-time open position that is also non-benefit eligible. This position will be treated like a Full-Time coach that will run your own position room, evaluate, and assist your coordinator in breaking down weekly opponents, as well as have your own recruiting territory. We are looking for the best possible fit with experience of either playing and/or coaching at the high school and/or collegiate level in any of these positions: defensive line, wide receivers, tight ends, or running backs. Interested candidates need to apply via this link. Bachelor’s degree preferred.

Oklahoma: Barry Switzer is leading the charge on an NIL deal for all Sooners players with designs on all players in the program making $40k annually.

Susquehanna University (D-III - PA): Susquehanna is seeking an assistant football coach working with the Defensive Backs. Preferred candidates will have prior experience playing and/or coaching at the college level. Candidates will be responsible for coaching their own position group, on the road recruiting in a specific area, film editing/breakdown (HUDL), and all other duties assigned by the head football coach. A Bachelor’s degree and valid driver’s license is required. Salary is $10,000. No housing provided but reasonable housing available. Meals are included. The ability for additional income is available in the off season. Candidates will be expected to be here 10 months. Interested candidates should apply through the website via this link and email Defensive Coordinator Pat Ruley at Ruley@susqu.edu . No phone calls please.

