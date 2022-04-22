The Scoop - Friday April 22, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Clarion (D-II - PA): Clarion University, an NCAA Division II school and member of the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference, is seeking applicants for 1 offensive & 1 defensive graduate assistant. Duties will include coaching a designated position group (skill or line), film editing/breakdown (HUDL), Special projects by Offensive Coordinator & Defensive Coordinator, recruiting a specific geographic area, academic monitoring, and other duties assigned by the head football coach. This position has a paid stipend of $6,000 for the year and covers 6 credit hours per semester. Reduced housing is available. Please send resumes and references to clarionfbstaff@gmail.com. No calls please.

Jeff Traylor and GJ Kinne: Before they were head coaches in San Antonio, Jeff Traylor and GJ Kinne were a controversial head coach-QB duo at a small East Texas high school.

Stetson (FCS - FL): Linebackers coach Jonathan "JJ" Johnson has been promoted to defensive coordinator, sources tell FootballScoop.

XA Score: Your student-athletes want you to know how they are doing, but it is often difficult for them to do so. We have found a way to make that easier for them while pinpointing in real-time who you need to pull aside and have a conversation with. When it comes to the mental health and well-being of your student-athletes, coaches don’t need to have all the answers. We just need to know to ask. XA Score is making that happen.

Florida Memorial (NAIA): Three years into their relaunch of football after over six decades without it, FMU has found their new head coach.

Central State (D-II - OH): Central State University has two restricted earnings position openings on defense. Preferred candidates will have prior experience playing or coaching defensive backs at the college level. Bachelor’s degree required. Will be responsible for coaching their own position group, film editing/breakdown (HUDL), and all other duties assigned by the Head Football Coach. Position will include a $5,000 stipend, some meals and housing. These positions do not include benefits and is a 6-month assignment starting in July. Local candidates encouraged to apply. Please email your resume and references to mervin@centralstate.edu.



You Move Me: Coaches Moving Coaches! Wherever your next opportunity is, You Move Me is here for your journey! With a team full of football coaches, we understand the relocation process and everything that comes with it. Let our family take care of your family!

Dartmouth (FCS): Sources tell FootballScoop that a Notre Dame recruiting assistant set to take over as Dartmouth personnel director.

Targeting: The NCAA has approved a tweak to the way the targeting rule is adjudicated, but critics are still going to be frustrated with the rule.

Notre Dame: The Irish are going all-in on analytics.

Texas A&M: Troy Kema is set to return to College Station after eight years away, sources tell FootballScoop.

FBS STAFF TRACKER

AKRON - COLORADO STATE - DUKE - FIU - FLORIDA - FRESNO STATE - GEORGIA SOUTHERN - HAWAII - LOUISIANA - LA TECH - LSU - MIAMI - NEVADA - NEW MEXICO STATE - NOTRE DAME - OKLAHOMA - OREGON - SMU - TCU - TEMPLE - TEXAS TECH - TROY - UCONN - UMASS - USC - VIRGINIA - VIRGINIA TECH - WASHINGTON - WASHINGTON STATE

NFL STAFF TRACKER

BEARS - BRONCOS - DOLPHINS - GIANTS - JAGUARS - RAIDERS - TEXANS - VIKINGS

2021-22 Head Coaching Change Page: Keep track of all the NFL and college head coaching movement via this tracking page.

2021-22 Tracking Pages: Our pages tracking the coordinator hires across college football are now live.

OC TRACKER - DC TRACKER

Yesterday's Scoop: Here's the link to yesterday's Scoop. You can always get to yesterday's scoop (or any other day) by scrolling down and clicking the appropriate image / link.

First Down Financial: First Down Financial is looking to add to its already winning team. After our cutting-edge training, applicants will have all the tools necessary to produce SIX Figure commissions. The position is commissioned based featuring unlimited income potential. Continue your current coaching career, no full-time commitment is necessary. Interested applicants should reach out to contact@firstdownfinancialinc.com to discuss licensing requirements.