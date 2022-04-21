The Scoop - Thursday April 21, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Please join us in keeping long-time coach Benjy Pierce in your prayers. Benjy has been diagnosed with a significant illness and is in hospice care. Please keep Benjy, his wife Mary, their family and community in your prayers. Thank you.

Florida Memorial (NAIA): Three years into their relaunch of football after over six decades, FMU has found their new head coach.

Texas A&M: Troy Kema is set to return to College Station after eight years away, sources tell FootballScoop.

Dartmouth (FCS): Sources tell FootballScoop that a Notre Dame recruiting assistant set to take over as Dartmouth personnel director.

Heidelberg (D-III - OH): Heidelberg University is looking for 3 Graduate Assistants. 2 Offense (RB,TE) and 1 Defense (DB). Must be accepted into Heidelberg MBA school (3.0 GPA required). Compensation is MBA tuition, Room, Meals and $5,000 stipend. Heidelberg University is committed to hiring a diverse workforce. Please email resumes to Max Smith at msmith14@heidelberg.edu. Search process will begin immediately.

Targeting: The NCAA has approved a tweak to the way the targeting rule is adjudicated, but critics are still going to be frustrated with the rule.

Notre Dame: The Irish are going all-in on analytics.

Adams State (D-II - CO): Adams State University has immediate openings for VOLUNTEER offensive, defensive and special teams quality control assistants. This position will work personally with a position coach on staff. This position DOES NOT receive a stipend, room or board. This is strictly volunteer. We will be able to help with getting work/job within the community. Candidates should be proficient in Excel, PowerPoint, Word and Hudl. This is an excellent opportunity for someone wanting to get into college football coaching. If interested, email resume and references to jdiaz@adams.edu.

Jeff Traylor and GJ Kinne: Before they were head coaches in San Antonio, Jeff Traylor and GJ Kinne were a controversial head coach-QB duo at a small East Texas high school.

Arkansas State: Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Tom Bowen is stepping down, effective immediately, citing health reasons. Amy Holt, the executive senior associate athletics director and senior woman administrator has agreed to step in as acting VCIA while a search begins for a permanent replacement.

Guardian Caps: The NFL has mandated Guardian Caps during 2022 training camp for all OL, DL, TEs, and LBs. This comes after the league conducted their own independent research on the product which showed a “statistically significant improvement vs bare helmets alone” and six teams tested the product in 2021. Get more info.

Southern (FCS - LA): Southern University , Baton Rouge LA, is looking to hire an Offensive Graduate Assistant Coach. The candidate will assist the offensive coaching staff in day-to-day operations, recruiting, and organization. The candidate will also work directly with either WR or OL, depending on experience. The candidate must be accepted in any Southern University Graduate Program. Benefits package will be discussed with the Head Coach upon acceptance into Graduate School, and selection for the position. All interested applicants should send a resume and references via email to Terrence Graves and Ricky.jackson@subr.edu.

Upper Iowa (D-II): Upper Iowa invites applications for a Graduate Assistant on the defensive side of the ball. Duties include coaching a position, maintaining a recruiting area, and helping with the operations of the football program This is a 10-month position. Candidates must be admitted into graduate school and maintain a 3.0 GPA. Compensation includes 6 credits per semester and a $1,000 monthly stipend. Interested candidates send a cover letter and resume to Jason Hoskins at hoskinsj449@uiu.edu.

North Dakota (FCS): North Dakota is seeking an offensive volunteer working with the offensive line. This is an excellent opportunity for someone looking to break into the profession of college football. Past interns have landed GA positions at the FBS level (2) and full time position at the high school level (1). Responsibilities include but are not limited to: operational tasks assigned by the head coach, opponent film breakdown/reports, operating the scout team, and working with the offensive line. Candidates need to be familiar with Microsoft Excel, PowerPoint, Word, Visio, and DVSport, If interested, please email a resume and references to Joe Pawlak at joseph.pawlak@und.edu. This is a unpaid position with no housing or meal plan provided. Looking to have a person in place by the end of June.

Northern State (D-II - SD): Northern State is looking to hire two graduate assistants, one on each side of the ball. The pay is 2/3 Tuition and $7,500 per year. Please email Head Coach Mike Schmidt at michael.schmidt@northern.edu.

Generate More Explosives: Start Surface Teaching the Wide Zone Concept: We’re all trying to get a body on body on our wide zone schemes. The beauty of the wide zone scheme is that if you can target the box and not push out all you need to do is win one gap along the line of scrimmage and the play breaks. But how do you do it? For UT Martin run game coordinator Matt Jones this comes with breaking the concept down into two parts: frontside surfaces and backside controls which has exponentially helped in targeting the box, getting a hat on a hat play side, and separating the defense backside. He calls it "math-based blocking"; it's a one day install progression that has produced an 86% explosive play rate when the play hits where it's supposed to in the front side A or B gap. The Skyhawks had 102 plays that were explosives and finished in the top 20 with over 200 yards on the ground this season. Keep reading.

Minority rising stars: The Scoop is working on our annual list of minority coaches that are rising stars within the profession. To nominate a coach for consideration please send recommendations to John@FootballScoop.com or DM @JohnDBrice1.

UNC Pembroke (D-II): Tevin Lakes, who spent the last two seasons at Oklahoma Panhandle State (NAIA) as special teams coordinator and defensive backs coach, has joined the program as defensive backs coach.

Midwestern State (D-II - TX): Midwestern State University is accepting applications for a Defensive Line Coach. This position is a full-time position with benefits. Responsibilities include all aspects of a D-2 program, but not limited to, recruiting your own area, academic liaison to faculty & staff, day to day operations, recruitment & retention of student athletes, donor, alumni and community relations, advise student athletes, and other duties assigned by head coach. We are looking for one who is highly motivated, experience playing and coaching at the college level preferred. Interested candidates should send a letter of application, resume, three recommendation contacts including phone numbers to Bill Maskill, Head Coach at bill.maskill@msutexas.edu. Please, no phone calls!

USC: Lincoln Riley pens a piece explaining the decision behind leaving Oklahoma for USC.

Findlay (D-II - OH): With their head coach leaving for Ohio State, Findlay is promoting from within.

Davenport (D-II - MI): Davenport University is seeking a Home contest for the 2022 season due to a cancellation. Prefer NCAA D-II opponent, but NAIA and D-III Interested teams please contact Sparky McEwen at smcewen@davenport.edu.

Nevada: Athletic director Doug Knuth will not return after 10 seasons leading Wolf Pack athletics.

Memphis: First-year offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey explains when mistakes become problems in practice.

