The Scoop - Monday February 28, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

2021-22 Tracking Pages: Our pages tracking the hires across college football are now live.

OC TRACKER - DC TRACKER

Kirk Herbstreit: Having missed on its top three targets, Amazon reportedly has ESPN's top college football voice on its radar.

Western Michigan: Former Bronco Donald Celiscar has returned to Kalamazoo as cornerbacks coach. He was previously the assistant head coach, defensive coordinator and secondary coach at Lake Erie College.

Central Arkansas (FCS): The University of Central Arkansas is currently seeking a special teams quality control intern. This position is strictly an INTERN position. There is NO compensation, housing, OR benefits. This position will have the opportunity to coach his own position group, lead meetings, etc. This is a great opportunity for young coaches looking to get into the Coaching Profession. Interested candidates should email cover letter, resume, and references to ucafootball2022@gmail.com.

Edward Waters (D-II - FL): Edward Waters University is looking for an opponent to fill open dates either on 9/3 or 10/15 of 2022 schedule. Looking for a home and home series. If interested please contact Head Coach Toriano Morgan (T.Morgan@ewc.edu)



TCU: Texas A&M-Commerce defensive line coach Peyton Searcy has joined the staff as a GA working with the defensive line, source tells FootballScoop.

Bates College (D-III - ME): Bates College invites applications for the Assistant Coach of Football – Defensive Coordinator. Preferred position would be Defensive Line. The position will include responsibilities such as recruiting correspondence and evaluations, daily operations, practice planning, coaching and scouting a diverse set of players, player development and various other administrative tasks as assigned by the head coach. The position requires an understanding of the role of intercollegiate athletics in a highly competitive academic environment. Requires night and weekend work, and overnight travel to away games and recruiting events. The assistant coach takes appropriate actions to support a diverse workforce and participates in the College’s efforts to create a respectful, inclusive, and welcoming work environment. Assistant coaches are required to adhere to Bates College Covid-19 guidelines. Interested candidates are asked to submit a resume and cover letter online here.

Georgia Military College (JC): Georgia Military College, located in Milledgeville, Ga., and member of the NJCAA, is seeking applicants for their vacant WR Coach position. Position does come with a salary, full benefits, and a housing option. A 4 year college degree is required. Please send resumes or inquiries to Rob Manchester at rmanches@gmc.edu.

Texas A&M-Commerce (D-II): Former West Georgia defensive line coach Roosevelt Maggitt has taken the linebackers job at A&M-Commerce, per source.

VMI (FCS): Sources tell FootballScoop Albany State (D-II - GA) defensive coordinator Nick Reveiz has accepted the same role at VMI.

Alabama: Last week we shared that Todd Grantham had an offer to join Nick Saban's staff. Reports out of Alabama this weekend state he has accepted and will serve as an analyst.

Grambling (FCS - LA): Hue Jackson has released a statement defending and rationalizing his hire of Art Briles as offensive coordinator.

Louisville: Sources tell FootballScoop Scott Satterfield is planning to add former Western Carolina head coach Mark Speir to the staff.

Denver Broncos: The Broncos are hiring former Southern University offensive coordinator Zach Grossi in an offensive quality control role Pete Thamel has shared. Grossi previously worked in various roles with the Buccaneers as well.

Georgia: Georgia is set to bring UNC offensive line coach Stacy Searels back to Athens, per multiple reports.

San Francisco 49ers: The 49ers are hiring Asauni Rufus in a defensive quality control role Bruce Feldman has shared. Rufus played for Brian Polian at Nevada. He then served as a grad assistant at Nevada, Notre Dame and Vanderbilt before accepting a grad assistant position at LSU recently.

Ohio State: Ohio State is bringing one of the youngest personnel directors in college football to Columbus, sources tell FootballScoop.

Stephen F. Austin (FCS - TX): Notre Dame College (D-II - OH) cornerbacks coach Mitchell White has accepted the defensive backs job, source tells FootballScoop. White replaces Marcus Walker, who took the corners job at Louisiana Tech.

Ole Miss: The University has committed unprecedented salaries for the Rebels' football program.

McKendree (D-II - IL): McKendree University (just outside of St. Louis) is looking for a 2022 game in week 11 (11/12/22). Home or Away game is possible. Division I, II, or NAIA games considered. Please contact Head Coach Mike Babcock at dmbabcock@mckendree.edu.

Mount St. Joseph (D-III - OH): Mount St. Joseph University, located in Cincinnati, OH, is accepting resumes for a restricted earnings Defensive Line Coach. This position will pay a $4,500 stipend with housing possible for the right candidate. This position will be responsible for coaching the Defensive Linemen, will have their own recruiting territory, aid in game and practice planning, and will have other duties as assigned by the Head Coach and Defensive Coordinator. Candidates with college playing experience and/or experience coaching the defensive line are preferred. Interested candidates can email their resume to Head Coach Tyler Hopperton at Tyler.Hopperton@msj.edu.



Brown (FCS - RI): Brown University is accepting applications for a full-time Defensive Backs Assistant Coach. Division I coaching experience is preferred. NO PHONE CALLS. To apply, send your resume and list of references to Director of Football Operations - Hunter Williams (Hunter_Williams@brown.edu) with the email subject "Defensive Backs Coach."

Bucknell (FCS - PA): Chris Bowers has been hired as defensive coordinator. Bowers spent the past three seasons at Eastern Illinois. In 2019, EIU was the second most improved defense in the nation, finishing 30th in total defense. Prior to his time in Charleston, Bowers spent eight seasons serving as the director of player personnel at Northwestern.

Louisiana: Western Carolina defensive line coach Dennis Thomas has accepted the same job at Louisiana, tweets Bruce Feldman.

Bemidji State (D-II - MN): Bemidji State has an immediate opening for DB adjunct, primarily working with corners. 10K with opportunities to supplement income. E-mail head coach, Brent Bolte, brent.bolte@bemidjistate.edu.

Florida: New York Giants quality control Russ Callaway is joining Florida's off-field staff, tweets On3's Matt Zenitz. He previously served as a right-hand man to LSU offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger in 2020.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff (FCS): Ben Wilkerson has joined UAPB's staff as running backs coach.

Lenoir-Rhyne (D-II - NC): Defensive line coach/recruiting coordinator Shawn Chaffee and defensive backs coach Aaron Foster have been promoted to co-defensive coordinators, offensive coordinator Anthony Soto has been named assistant head coach, and UC Davis quality control Jake Thomas has been named offensive line coach.

Houston Baptist (FCS): James Miles, Jr., has been named running backs/tight ends coach and special teams coordinator. The Houston native has been a defensive assistant at HBU and special teams coordinator/DBs coach at Wayne State (D-II - NE).

Laney College (JC - CA): DJ Johnson has returned to his alma mater as wide receivers coach.

North American University (TX): Minnesota-Morris running backs coach Sam Rolle has been named the running backs coach at NAU.

FBS STAFF TRACKER

AKRON - COLORADO STATE - DUKE - FIU - FLORIDA - FRESNO STATE - GEORGIA SOUTHERN - HAWAII - LOUISIANA - LA TECH - LSU - MIAMI - NEVADA - NEW MEXICO STATE - NOTRE DAME - OKLAHOMA - OREGON - SMU - TCU - TEMPLE - TEXAS TECH - TROY - UCONN - UMASS - USC - VIRGINIA - VIRGINIA TECH - WASHINGTON - WASHINGTON STATE

NFL STAFF TRACKER

BEARS - BRONCOS - DOLPHINS - GIANTS - JAGUARS - RAIDERS - TEXANS - VIKINGS

2021-22 Head Coaching Change Page: Keep track of all the NFL and college head coaching movement via this tracking page.

Yesterday's Scoop: Here's the link to Yesterday's Scoop. You can always get to yesterday's scoop (or any other day) by scrolling down and clicking the appropriate image / link.