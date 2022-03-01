The Scoop - Tuesday March 1, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

2021-22 Tracking Pages: Our pages tracking the hires across college football are now live.

OC TRACKER - DC TRACKER

Jacksonville Jaguars: Ohio running backs coach/pass game coordinator Tyler Tettleton is expected to be the Jags' new running backs coach, per multiple reports.

Buffalo: Kevin Corless is Buffalo's new linebackers coach, tweets Pete Thamel. Corless has coached previously at Samford, Army and Georgia Southern.

LA Rams: TCU running backs coach Ra'Shaad Samples will interview for the Rams' running backs opening, tweets Matt Zenitz of On3.

Minnesota Vikings: The Vikings have finalized Kevin O'Connell's first coaching staff by hiring inside linebackers coach Greg Manusky, assistant wide receivers coach/offensive quality control coach Tony Sorrentino, assistant defensive line coach A’Lique Terry, defensive quality control coach Steve Donatell, offensive quality control coach Derron Montgomery, and pass game specialist/game management coordinator Ryan Cordell. Assistant defensive backs coach Roy Anderson, wide receivers coach Keenan McCardell, and assistant linebackers coach Sam Siefkes will remain from Mike Zimmer's staff.

Sun Belt: The tug of war between Conference USA and Sun Belt over three schools reached a new, public stage on Tuesday.

Arkansas-Monticello (D-II): The University of Arkansas at Monticello is looking for an Offensive Skill Graduate Assistant Position. The position will be responsible for coaching their own position group, recruiting area and positionally, film breakdown, and other duties as assigned by the head coach or OC. Collegiate level playing / coaching experience is preferred but not required. Please send resumes to Offensive Coordinator Ryan Lusby – Lusbyr@uamont.edu – NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE!

Bluefield State (D-II - WV): Bluefield State College has openings for 3 games. October 1st, 2022, at Bluefield State and the following dates can be HOME or AWAY October 29 and November 12, 2022. Please contact Coach Rashard Alston to schedule, ralston@bluefieldstate.edu.



McDaniel (D-III – MD): McDaniel College, located in Westminster, MD is looking for a fulltime Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach. Applicants will be required to structure a detailed plan for the offensive staff and students daily. We are searching for a qualified candidate that can develop the programs Quarterback position. You will be responsible for your own recruiting area, and perform all other duties assigned by the Head Coach. Additional responsibilities include assisting the Head Coach in all facets of the program to develop a competitive NCAA Division III Football program within the Centennial Conference on the field, in the classroom, and in the community. College coaching and/or playing experience preferred. Compensation for this position will be reviewed by the Head Coach. The search will begin immediately and will continue until filled. Please email resume and references to Head Football Coach Demarcus White at dwhite@mcdaniel.edu. No phone calls please. Also, please apply here.

Culver-Stockton (NAIA - MO): Culver-Stockton has a graduate assistant position open. This position will be responsible for coaching, recruiting, film breakdown, data entry and other duties as assigned (Specific coaching assignments will be determined by successful candidate’s strengths). Qualified candidates must have playing or coaching experience and be able to gain admittance to the graduate program. This position includes tuition, room, and board, and plus a possible stipend. All interested candidates should submit the following: Cover letter, Resume, 3 references to Head Coach, Tom Sallay, at tsallay@culver.edu. Review of candidates will begin immediately and continue until the position has been filled.

Alabama: Former Auburn wide receivers coach Cornelius Williams is expected to join the Alabama staff. Details here.

Iowa: Former Hawkeye Abdul Hodge is set to return to Iowa City as tight ends coach, tweets Matt Zenitz of On3. He is currently the outside linebackers coach at South Dakota.

Albright College (D-III - PA): Albright College has openings for offensive coordinator (salary plus benefits), special teams, tight ends and tackles (salary plus benefits), defensive backs ($10,000 plus housing) and linebackers ($10,000 plus housing). Send resumes and references to icollins@albright.edu. No phone calls.

Auburn: Auburn has hired Tyree Holder as a GA working with cornerbacks, source tells FootballScoop. Holder spent the past two seasons as a GA at North Carolina.

Miles College (D-II - AL): Former Alabama Wide Receiver AC Carter has joined Sam Shade staff at Miles College as wide receivers coach. Carter has had stops at Alabama as GA, and App State, Eastern Michigan and Samford as wide receivers coach.

Chaffey College (JC - CA): Chaffey College is looking to hire a Offensive Skill Position, preference will be given to those with experience at either Running Back or Wide Receiver. There is a stipend of $9,500 for the position, no housing, meals or benefits. Applicants with a MA-Kinesiology or related field have potential for additional income. Responsibilities include recruiting your position and an assigned area, helping with the matriculation process for your position group, position meetings, assisting with special teams, assisting with weekly game planning, film breakdown and data entry (HUDL), and other duties assigned by the head coach and coordinator. Coaching experience/collegiate playing experience prefered, but not required. Minority candidates are encouraged to apply. Review of candidates will begin immediately. Please send a cover letter, resume, and professional references to Assistant Head Coach / Defensive Coordinator David Slover at david.slover@chaffey.edu. No phone calls please.

Chaffey College (JC - CA): Chaffey College is looking to hire 2 VOLUNTEERS one offense and one defense for the upcoming season. This is strictly a volunteer position, no housing, meals or benefits. However, Volunteers/Applicants with a MA-Kinesiology or related field have potential for some income. Responsibilities will be assisting with a position group, assisting in the recruitment of student athletes, assisting with special teams, film breakdown and data entry, and other duties assigned by the head coach and coordinator. No previous coaching/playing experience is required however collegiate playing experience prefered. Minority candidates are encouraged to apply. Review of candidates will begin immediately. Please send a cover letter, resume, and professional references to Assistant Head Coach David Slover at david.slover@chaffey.edu. No phone calls please.

North American University (TX): North American University is currently playing an independent schedule Fall 2022 and plans to join the NAIA in 2022. We currently have openings. We are looking to add 1 more game. We will consider all games. We are looking for home games, but we are also open to traveling if it is regional or has a guarantee package. Open dates are 10/15 & 10/29. If interested, please contact Kenneth Apande at kapande@na.edu.

Nebraska Wesleyan (D-III): Nebraska Wesleyan University is seeking qualified applicants for a Defensive Football Intern. Prefer defensive line experience. This position will work with the football program in all aspects of developing a competitive program including, but not limited to, recruiting, coaching, program organization, and mentoring student-athletes. Must have coaching experience on the defensive side of the ball, and must be willing to work flexible hours, including nights, weekends, and the summer. Intern will receive a $10,000 stipend plus housing. Interested candidates submit a cover letter, resume, three references to Defensive Coordinator Kevin Crume at kcrume@nebrwesleyan.edu. No phone calls please.

FBS STAFF TRACKER

AKRON - COLORADO STATE - DUKE - FIU - FLORIDA - FRESNO STATE - GEORGIA SOUTHERN - HAWAII - LOUISIANA - LA TECH - LSU - MIAMI - NEVADA - NEW MEXICO STATE - NOTRE DAME - OKLAHOMA - OREGON - SMU - TCU - TEMPLE - TEXAS TECH - TROY - UCONN - UMASS - USC - VIRGINIA - VIRGINIA TECH - WASHINGTON - WASHINGTON STATE

NFL STAFF TRACKER

BEARS - BRONCOS - DOLPHINS - GIANTS - JAGUARS - RAIDERS - TEXANS - VIKINGS

2021-22 Head Coaching Change Page: Keep track of all the NFL and college head coaching movement via this tracking page.

Yesterday's Scoop: Here's the link to Yesterday's Scoop. You can always get to yesterday's scoop (or any other day) by scrolling down and clicking the appropriate image / link.