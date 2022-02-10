The Scoop - Thursday February 10, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Illinois: Per source, Northern Colorado (FCS) assistant offensive line coach Tyler King has taken the offensive line graduate assistant job at Illinois.

Albion (D-III - MI): The Albion College Department of Athletics invites applications for the position of Defensive Assistant Football Coach (LBs). This is a 10-month administrative position with employment beginning immediately. Albion College is a member of the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association. This position will be responsible for supporting the Head Coach in all aspects of leading Albion College’s football program. Duties and responsibilities include, but are not limited to: a) creating and implementing practice and game plans, b) breakdown film and providing scouting reports, c) creating recruiting plans and relationships that will lead to identifying and attracting outstanding student-athletes, d) providing guidance to student-athletes regarding their academic and overall success, e) participate in fundraising events for the program and athletic department, f) maintain a working knowledge of NCAA, MIAA, and Albion College policies and procedures, g) other duties as assigned by the Head Coach or Director of Athletics. Please email a resume and cover letter to head football coach Dustin Beurer at dbeurer@albion.edu.

Saint Anselm (D-II - MA): Running backs coach Price Ferguson has been elevated to offensive line coach, per source. He previously worked as a quality control coach at Washington State with the offensive line under Mike Leach.

New York Giants: Panthers assistant offensive line coach Tony Sparano Jr. is leaving for the same position with the Giants, Panthers beat writer Jonathan Alexander shares.

Wheaton (D-III - IL): Wheaton College, an Explicitly Christian and academically rigorous institution, is seeking an Entry-Level Defensive Assistant, who is committed in understanding that in pursuit of athletic excellence, we seek to develop students for Christ-Centered life and service. This position will work directly with the Defensive Coordinator and assist with a position group. Other responsibilities include, but not limited to, mentor members of the football team and model Christ-Centered leadership, assist in all aspects of program operation as determined by the Head Coach, and fulfill any additional department responsibilities as determined by the Athletic Director. If interested, email Defensive Coordinator cj.nightingale@wheaton.edu with a Resume, Cover Letter, and Statement of Faith. All three must be shared to be considered.

TCU: JaMarkus McFarland, a recent hire to Sonny Cumbie's Louisiana Tech staff, will instead join up with a different Sonny at TCU, sources tell FootballScoop.

Heidelberg (D-III - OH): Heidelberg has an immediate opening for a full-time defensive line coach. This is a full benefited position. Heidelberg has a commitment to diversity with all new hires. Please email your resume to Defensive Coordinator Branden Jakubcin at bjakubci@heidelberg.edu.

Denver Broncos: Temple co-defensive coordinator Ola Adams is reportedly joining the Broncos staff.

CSU Pueblo (D-II): Inside linebackers coach Levi Suiaunoa has been elevated to defensive coordinator and defensive line coach Herman Smith has added the defensive run game coordinator title. The team has also added Murray State (FCS - KY) defensive graduate assistant Ryan Tuley as a defensive assistant.

New Orleans Saints: Dennis Allen has decided to not retain longtime strength coach Dan Dalrymple and offensive line coach Brendan Nugent, Jeff Duncan of Nola.com shares.

Chicago Bears: The team has hired David Walker as their new running backs coach. Walker stepped away from coaching in the NFL three seasons ago to pursue other opportunities, but has prior coaching experience working with the running backs with the Lions and Colts.

NFL: The league takes its next step toward world domination later this year.

Miami: Mario Cristobal is adding another FBS coordinator to his staff with the addition of Frank Ponce.

New Orleans Saints: Lions secondary coach / passing game coordinator Aubrey Pleasant interviewed for the Saints defensive coordinator role yesterday, per multiple reports.. Earlier this week, Pleasant interviewed for the defensive coordinator job with the Vikings.

Michigan: Jim Harbaugh has announced new co-offensive coordinators for the Wolverines, as well as a few additional moves.

Georgia: The defending champs are adding an ACC special teams coordinator to their support staff, sources tell FootballScoop.

Maryland: Mike Locksley has officially completed his defensive staff with the promotion of co-defensive coordinator / defensive line coach Brian Williams to defensive coordinator as well as the additions of Lance Thompson (ILBs), and Wes Neighbors (safeties).

Missouri: Defensive coordinator Steve Wilks has left the staff for an NFL homecoming.

New Orleans Saints: Dennis Allen is reportedly considering adding Doug Marrone to the staff as his new offensive coordinator.

