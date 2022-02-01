The Scoop - Tuesday February 1, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

2021-22 Tracking Pages: Our pages tracking the hires across college football are now live.

OC TRACKER - DC TRACKER

Stetson (FCS - FL): Linebackers coach Jonathan Johnson has been promoted to defensive coordinator, per source.

Denver Broncos: Denver takes fans behind the scenes of the process that led them to name Nathaniel Hackett as their new head coach.

Unlikeliest Wins: We studied all 894 box scores from the 2021 FBS season. These teams best pulled victory from the jaws of defeat.

Carthage (D-III - WI): Per source, Waterford Kettering HS (MI) offensive coordinator / receivers coach Nat McCray has accepted the running backs job at Carthage.

Jacksonville Jaguars: The team interviewed former Vikings long-time GM Rick Spielman for a "high-level front office position," Ian Rapoport tweets.

Slippery Rock (D-II - PA): Slippery Rock is looking to hire a defensive backs coach / special teams coordinator. This is a full time position paying between 45-50k, with benefits. Prior coaching and playing experience in the secondary is required; minority candidates are encouraged to apply. This position will coach either the Corners or the Safeties, as well as coordinate the special teams. Please send resume to domenick.razzano@sru.edu.

University of Indianapolis (D-II): University of Indianapolis is currently accepting applications for an Offensive Intern – Tight Ends opening. Prior coaching or playing experience is preferred. This position includes a stipend, some meals but no housing. If interested please email offensive coordinator Brad Wilson at wilsonbr@uindy.edu. Please no phone calls.

Benedict (D-II - SC): Per source, Michael Styles Jr., former defensive coordinator at Hocking College (JC - OH), has been hired as defensive backs coach at Benedict College.

Susquehanna (D-III - PA): Susquehanna University seeks an assistant football coach (OFFENSE). We are looking for the best fit. Preferred candidates will have prior experience playing or coaching. Candidates will be responsible for coaching their own position group, on the road recruiting in a specific area, film editing/breakdown (HUDL), and all other duties assigned by the head football coach. A Bachelor’s degree and valid driver’s license is required. Salary will be $12,000 and includes medical benefits, housing, and meals. This is a 10 month position. Interested candidates should apply through the website via this link.

Walsh (D-II - OH): Walsh University located in North Canton, Ohio is currently seeking an Offensive Graduate Assistant position. This position includes tuition for graduate school upon admission into the graduate program along with a stipend. This position does not include housing or meals. Responsibilities include all aspects of the football program, including practice organization, academic support, game preparation, and recruiting. Looking for someone with experience on the offensive side of the ball, has good personal skills, and is good with individuals on and off the field. Review of applications will begin immediately as this position is trying to be filled ASAP. Interested applicants should send a resume to Nick Gassman at ngassman1@walsh.edu.

Stetson (FCS - FL): Jonathan Johnson has been promoted to defensive coordinator / linebackers.

New York Giants: Bills offensive line coach Bobby Johnson is expected to join Brian Daboll's staff with the Giants, Michael Silver tweets.

Colorado Mines (D-II): Defensive coordinator Brandon Moore has been elevated to head coach. He replaces Gregg Brandon, who recently decided to retire.

CoachComm: Isn't it time to communicate better on game night? Try Cobalt Plus.

Minnesota Vikings: Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham is still in the mix in Minnesota and his second interview will take place today, with Jim Harbaugh's taking place Wednesday, Courtney Cronin of ESPN shared late last night.

Notre Dame: Indiana running backs coach / associate head coach Deland McCullough is expected to be the new running backs coach at Notre Dame, sources confirm to FootballScoop. Bruce Feldman has shared the same.

Montana State (FCS): Tyler Walker has been promoted to tight ends / fullbacks.

William Jewell (D-II - MO): William Jewell College would like to invite applicants for our full time, benefited offensive line coaching position. Duties will include running all facets of the offensive line position group, off campus recruiting, as well as any additional duties assigned by the head coach or offensive coordinator. The ideal candidate will have pervious coaching experience at the offensive line position, be detailed oriented and have a passion for helping student athletes achieve. Please apply with a cover letter, resume and three professional references via this link. Resumes will be reviewed immediately.

Buffalo Bills: Ravens wide receivers coach, and former USC offensive coordinator Tee Martin will interview for the offensive coordinator opening.

Kenyon College (D-III - OH): Kenyon College invites applications for the position of Assistant Football Coach (Defensive Assistant). This is a full time, 10-month reporting position with benefits. The Assistant Football Coach will work in conjunction with the head coach to fulfill the following responsibilities: coaching student athletes, mentoring intern coaches, scouting opponents, recruiting various territories, tracking equipment and developing alumni contacts. Although the head coach will be primarily responsible for the organization, maintenance and implementation of the offensive and defensive game plan and installation, this assistant position will work with the defensive coordinator to facilitate this process. This position may also serve as the Special Teams Coordinator and/or Director of Operations, responsible for managing all duties related to the coordination of travel. Additional departmental responsibilities will be assigned in game management, teaching, and / or administration. Interested candidates please follow this link to apply.

Lock Haven (D-II - PA): After leading an impressive turnaround at Anna Maria (D-III - MA), Dan Mulrooney is set to become the new head coach at Lock Haven.

Special need: Stevenson (D-III - MD) defensive coordinator Todd Nelson's beautiful two year old daughter Madi has been diagnosed with neuroblastoma. Madi is being treated by world class doctors at Johns Hopkins. Your prayers and support for the Nelsons would be greatly appreciated. Thank you and God bless. This link provides more details and an opportunity to support the family.F

Arkansas Baptist (NAIA): Arkansas Baptist is accepting applications for the Linebackers position. Prefer applicants that are single, but will consider all. Email Cover letter and Resume to richard.wilson@arkansasbaptist.edu.

Georgetown (FCS - Washington, DC): Georgetown University is accepting applications for an UNPAID Quality Control Intern on both Offense & Defense. Intern will assist the Coaching staff with day-to-day operations including film breakdown, practice-planning, game-planning, scouting, and recruiting. Previous interns have gone on to GA/QC roles at the FBS & FCS level and even been promoted to an assistant coach position. This is a VOLUNTEER position with no stipend or housing. Some team meals will be included. Interested Offensive applicants, please send an email as well as resume and references to Interested Defensive applicants please send an email as well as resume and references to se561@georgetown.edu Interested Defensive applicants please send an email as well as resume and references to pp698@georgetown.edu.

Auburn: Austin Davis, who Bryan Harsin had recently tabbed as the team's new offensive coordinator, has left the program, sources tell FootballScoop.

Ole Miss: Ole Miss launched a $350 million facilities campaign. This is something.

Colorado Mesa (D-II): Colorado Mesa is turning to the coordinator of a conference rival to take over the program.

Dartmouth (FCS): Dartmouth Football is seeking a Director of Creative Content / Services. The successful candidate will be a highly motivated, energetic, and enthusiastic individual who is passionate about digital content and branding. The position is responsible for managing all aspects of social media and producing digital content for internal and external uses. Qualifications include a creative approach to brand management, a demonstrated ability to capture content, and experience in sports. This is a great opportunity to pilot the most dominant brand in the Ivy League. Interested candidates should send a resume, cover letter, and 3-5 work samples (graphics or videos) to Dino Cauteruccio at dinoc@dartmouth.edu.

FBS STAFF TRACKER

AKRON - COLORADO STATE - DUKE - FIU - FLORIDA - FRESNO STATE - GEORGIA SOUTHERN - HAWAII - LOUISIANA - LA TECH - LSU - MIAMI - NEVADA - NEW MEXICO STATE - NOTRE DAME - OKLAHOMA - OREGON - SMU - TCU - TEMPLE - TEXAS TECH - TROY - UCONN - UMASS - USC - VIRGINIA - VIRGINIA TECH - WASHINGTON - WASHINGTON STATE

NFL STAFF TRACKER

BEARS - BRONCOS - DOLPHINS - GIANTS

2021-22 Head Coaching Change Page: Keep track of all the NFL and college head coaching movement via this tracking page.

Yesterday's Scoop Page: Here's the link to Yesterday's Scoop page. You can always get to yesterday's scoop (or any other day) by scrolling down and clicking the appropriate image / link.