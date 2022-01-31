The Scoop - Monday January 31, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Lane Kiffin: It's just another day in Lane's world.

im Harbaugh: Jeremy Fowler tweets that Jim Harbaugh conveyed "legitimate interest" in the Vikings head coaching job during his interview and Minnesota feels that Jim is ready for a return to the NFL. Fowler adds that Harbaugh is still in the mix for the job.

Tennessee: Josh Heupel is seeking to hire a pair of on-campus recruiting coordinators.

New York Giants: Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham is expected to be retained on Brian Daboll's staff, provided he doesn't land one of the remaining head coaching jobs, Ian Rapoport tweets. Graham interviewed for opening with the Vikings and is still considered to be in the mix there.

Indianapolis Colts: The Colts plan to interview Gus Bradley (former Raiders DC), Joe Whitt Jr. (Cowboys secondary coach) and Kris Richard (Saints DBs), according to Joel A. Erickson of the Indy Star.

New York Jets: Senior offensive assistant Matt Cavanaugh, whose primary focus was to work with the quarterbacks, will not return, Rich Cimini tweets.

Jacksonville Jaguars: Former Raiders head coach Rich Bisaccia is interviewing for the head coaching job today, Adam Schefter shares.



Long Island (FCS - NY): LIU has hired Kevin Richardson as defensive backs coach, DJ Gillins as wide receivers coach, Adrian Brunori as offensive line coach, and Eric Mathies as defensive line coach and assistant head coach.

Minnesota Vikings: The team plans to speak with finalists Kevin O'Connell (Rams OC), Raheem Morris (Rams DC), and DeMeco Ryans (49ers DC), Ian Rapoport shares. Mike Florio reported over the weekend that Jim Harbaugh interviewed for the position.

Las Vegas Raiders: The team has finalized the contract with Josh McDaniels to make him the team's new head coach, per reports this morning. We wrote about the pending hire of McDaniels over the weekend.

Alabama: Kentucky offensive line coach Eric Wolford has accepted the Tide's offensive line job and will replace Doug Marrone, who is expected to return to the NFL, Chris Low tweets. Wolford spent one season in Lexington and previously served as the offensive line coach at South Carolina and was the head coach at Youngstown State (FCS - OH) for five seasons prior to that.

Lake Forest (D-III - IL): Lake Forest College has hired Wingate (D-II - NC) graduate assistant Connor Baroniunas as their new offensive line coach, per source.

Arkansas Baptist (NAIA): Arkansas Baptist is accepting applications for the offensive line position. Prefer applicants that are single, but will consider all. Email Cover letter and Resume to richard.wilson@arkansasbaptist.edu.



Fort Lauderdale (NCCAA): University of Fort Lauderdale is accepting applications for grad assistant coaches on both Offense and Defense Grad school covered Stipend of 1K month no housing. Please contact Head coach Quincy Wilson at qwilson@uftl.edu.

Boston College: Jeff Hafley is reportedly targeting a Notre Dame assistant for their offensive coordinator opening.

Michigan State: Mel Tucker is planning to add an ACC assistant to the Spartans staff, sources tell FootballScoop.

Minnesota Vikings: From over the weekend - the Vikings are have reportedly interviewed Jim Harbaugh for their head coaching position.

